Two young islanders ‘excited’ to share same name as Orkney Council’s third tug boat

An Orkney Council tug boat will be named in an official ceremony attended by two young Orcadians who share its name.

Freya of Scapa, the third tug boat to be built and launched for the islands, will be officially named at a ceremony at Scapa Pier on May 15.

It will fall to five-year-old Freyja Hazel Seatter, from Orphir, and nine-year-old Freya Evans, from Tankerness, to perform the official duty.

Cheryl Seatter said her daughter was “quite excited” when she heard that the new tug would bear the same name as her.

“We are in Orphir and have a great view out over the Flow so we see the tugs coming and going. It will be a lovely memory to have for ourselves and Freyja.

“Not everyone has the chance to officially name a boat that has the same name as yourself.

“Cliff and I chose the name Freyja as we like the old Norse names. Freyja was a firey Norse goddess.

‘It’s really cool to have a boat with the same name’

“Our younger daughter is called Brynja, another strong Norse name meaning armour.”

Speaking about the honour, St Andrews Primary School pupil Freya, who turns 10 in June, said: “I think it’s really cool to have a boat with the same name as me, I’m going to look out for it when I’m at the beach and out and about.”

The new tug has performed vital operations for Orkney’s harbours since October 2022, alongside sister ships – Odin of Scapa and Thor of Scapa.

The three new £32m vessels were commissioned to replace the ageing fleet of tugs that had served Orkney for more than 30 years.

Chairman of the council’s development and infrastructure committee, David Dawson, said: “We are delighted that we have two namesakes to perform this official naming duty in May and hope that it will be a memorable story for them to retell to their children and grandchildren.

“The naming of ships is an ancient maritime tradition that goes back thousands of years.

“It confers upon vessels an identity which often becomes integrated into local culture and folklore, and in this case, and the previous two has a tangible link with our Norse heritage.”

Orkney Council says the new tugs represent a commitment to deliver a more sustainable approach to daily harbour operations and a green maritime future.