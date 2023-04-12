Well-known Ellon Indian restaurant to close… but will remain open as takeaway

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A popular Indian restaurant has temporarily closed its doors – ahead of a takeover next week.

The Nosheen in Ellon has been a favourite restaurant and takeaway option for nearly 20 years.

In a social media post, it was announced yesterday that it has shut its doors.

However, the new management team was quick to reassure Ellon residents that it is only temporary – and that it will reopen soon as a takeaway.

The outgoing team wrote: “Hello dear customers, staff , friends and family. Sad to say but we have permanently shut down.

“Thank you so much for everyone who supported us throughout the years. Thank you for all your comments, suggestions and complaints, they helped us greatly. Hope to see you all one day.”

Hello Dear Customers, Staff , Friends and Family, Sad to say but we have permanently Shut down. Thank you so much for… Posted by Nosheen’s of Ellon on Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Many were sad to read the news, and posted their memories of good times at the restaurant.

Karen Williams wrote: “Sorry to read this. Had many takeaways and dine-in over the years.”

Ang Napier posted: “So sorry to see you close. Thank you so much for all your wonderful curries over the years. Best wishes.”

On the same post, Aysen Mahmood confirmed that her family would be taking over the venue, posting: “A bit misleading news here. We shall be open for carry-outs only next week under new management and a new Facebook page.”

Relief for Nosheen curry fans

Mrs Mahmood’s announcement was met with delight by curry fans in the town, with Est Eliz commenting: “Thank heavens. You know how much we love going there.”

Angela Kemp said: “Phew. Although hope the new owners are just as lovely as the previous ones.”

When asked by The Press and Journal about who the exact owners of the takeaway would be going forward, Mrs Mahmood said she did not want to comment.

In December, the restaurant submitted plans to Aberdeenshire Council to turn its waiting area into a separate takeaway.

The plans would see the existing entrance be used for takeaway customers, while a new one would be built for those sitting in.

As well as this, internal works would include getting rid of the bar that is based in the waiting area, as well as building a new kitchen.

The restaurant will also have new social media pages, but they are still to be created.