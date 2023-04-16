After more than half a century in the fishing industry, Oban’s Peter Tosh is ready to retire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
After more than half a century in the fishing industry, Oban’s Peter Tosh is ready to retire

He has played a big part in maintaining the fishing industry in Oban, said his employer

By Rita Campbell
Peter Tosh outside the Caley Fisheries office in Oban.
Peter Tosh outside the Caley Fisheries office in Oban.

After nearly 55 years in the industry Peter Tosh, sales manager at Caley Fisheries in Oban, is ready to put his feet up.

Peter, who turns 73 next month, has played a big part in maintaining the fishing industry in Oban, said his employer.

Fishing boats at Oban’s South Pier.

He has seen many changes over the years and is now preparing to enjoy his retirement.

Born in Aberdeen, Peter moved to Fraserburgh at the age of nine. He left school at 16 and went to work with P&J Johnstone in the Broch where he started as an apprentice fish auctioneer.

In 1968, Peter moved to Oban to continue his auctioneer career with William Donnan & Son.

Back then, herring was the main catch.

He moved around the coast with the herring fleet, from the North east, Campbeltown, Portavogie in Northern Ireland, Peel and Douglas in the Isle of Man, and back to Oban.

Settled in Oban in 1975

Peter got the job as fish sales manager with Caley Fisheries in 1975. It was also when he married wife May and settled in Oban.

And now it’s the end of a 48-year career with the firm.

A spokeswoman for Caley Fisheries said Peter has played a big part in maintaining Oban’s fishing industry.

She said: “Following the sale of the Railway Pier, which the fishing industry had occupied for many years, Peter was instrumental in creating Oban Port Association Ltd which worked with the local authority and other agencies to ensure that the South Pier was improved and developed to allow the fishing industry to continue in Oban.”

Peter misses the buzz of fish auctions. Image: Nigel Millard/MSC

Peter said he misses the “buzz” of fish auctions in Oban, which stopped around 20 years ago. He will also miss working with all the people on the pier, overseeing the boats landing and organising their catch for sale.

The respected figure is well known all over the north and north east of Scotland.

He will continue to be involved with Oban Ports Users Ltd in the supply to ice and other facilities. But only on a small scare compared with the time he previously spent on the pier.

Speaking about the changes to Oban’s fleet, Peter said: “There are very few boats now. We used to have a lot of whitefish boats working out of Oban.

“They mainly came from Lossiemouth, Hopeman and Burghead. The last of them left in the late 90s.

“In Oban it’s all prawn boats or scallop dredgers.”

Looking to the future fishing industry

He said a problem for the industry is the difficulty faced by boats in recruiting crew, but they are trying to encourage more young people to join up.

But in Peter’s opinion, it’s not all doom and gloom.

He said: “In Oban now the value of the catch has increased by 40-50% in the last three years.

“It’s down to bigger demand for prawns from the world in general and from the UK.

“Factories are desperate to get their scampi.

“I don’t think the fishing will go away in Oban. It can only get better. A couple of new boats came into the port in the last few months. It’s just encouraging young people to come into it and for them to get the chance.

“There are a few young guys about who look as if, given a year or so, they will be buying their own boats.”

Thinking about his retirement, he added: ” I liked getting out on the pier and mixing with people there.

“I will still be doing that, but only an hour a day.

“I’m in the Rotary Club and do a lot of work with that. I’m sure my wife will also keep me occupied and give me something to do.”

Peter and May have three sons, Craig, 45, Fraser, 43, and Russell, 41.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from The P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page.

