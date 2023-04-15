Motorcyclist, 65, killed in A835 crash near Garve named

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 65-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash on the A835 Inverness to Ullapool road has been named.

Andrew McIntyre, from Inverness-shire, died at the scene after his BMW GS motorbike collided with a grey Citroen C3 on Saturday.

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the incident around one mile east of Garve after the alarm was raised at around 11.10am.

The 53-year-old female driver of the car was treated at the scene by ambulance crews and did not require hospital treatment.

The road was closed for more than seven hours as officers carried out investigations.

An 86-mile diversion was put in place via Bonar Bridge and Lairg for motorists travelling north to Ullapool during that time.

Another motorcyclist believed to have stopped to help

Police are now trying to trace another motorcyclist who is believed to have initially stopped at the scene to assist the victim.

However, he was not found upon police arriving to the incident.

Officers have now launched an appeal to the public, asking those who might have witnessed the crash to come forward and help with the ongoing investigation.

Sergeant Doug Scott, of the Highland and Islands road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr McIntyre’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our investigation to establish what led to this collision is ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch if you haven’t yet spoken to an officer.

“Our inquiries so far suggest that some other motorcyclist initially stopped at the scene to assist but they left prior to police arriving. We would be keen to speak to them as they may be able to help with our inquiries.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen either vehicle or who has dashcam footage prior to the collision.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting 1270 of April 15.”