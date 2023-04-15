Motorcyclist, 65, killed in A835 crash near Garve named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Motorcyclist, 65, killed in A835 crash near Garve named

The incident happened between Garve and Tarvie, close to Loch Garve.

By Michelle Henderson
A835 Inverness to Ullapool road.
The two-vehicle crash, involving a car and a motorbike, happened near Loch Garve shortly after 11am today. Image: Google Street View.

A 65-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash on the A835 Inverness to Ullapool road has been named.

Andrew McIntyre, from Inverness-shire, died at the scene after his BMW GS motorbike collided with a grey Citroen C3 on Saturday.

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the incident around one mile east of Garve after the alarm was raised at around 11.10am.

The 53-year-old female driver of the car was treated at the scene by ambulance crews and did not require hospital treatment.

The road was closed for more than seven hours as officers carried out investigations.

An 86-mile diversion was put in place via Bonar Bridge and Lairg for motorists travelling north to Ullapool during that time.

Another motorcyclist believed to have stopped to help

Police are now trying to trace another motorcyclist who is believed to have initially stopped at the scene to assist the victim.

However, he was not found upon police arriving to the incident.

Officers have now launched an appeal to the public, asking those who might have witnessed the crash to come forward and help with the ongoing investigation.

Sergeant Doug Scott, of the Highland and Islands road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr McIntyre’s family and friends at this difficult time.

Image: Shutterstock.

“Our investigation to establish what led to this collision is ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch if you haven’t yet spoken to an officer.

“Our inquiries so far suggest that some other motorcyclist initially stopped at the scene to assist but they left prior to police arriving. We would be keen to speak to them as they may be able to help with our inquiries.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen either vehicle or who has dashcam footage prior to the collision.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting 1270 of April 15.”

