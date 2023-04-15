Highland road blocked following lorry crash near Oykel Bridge

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Highland road is partially blocked following a lorry crash near Oykel Bridge.

The lorry was travelling along the A837 Inveran to Lochinver road, close to the Sutherland hamlet, when it came off the carriageway at around 5pm.

Police were called to the scene after the alarm was raised at 5.05pm.

It is unclear if anyone has been injured.

In a statement, a police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a HGV trailer coming off the road on the A837 near Oykel Bridge around 5.05pm. Officers are at the scene.”

Motorists travelling along the single-track route are facing tailbacks and delays as efforts to recover the vehicle get under way.

Traffic along the route has been significantly heavier than usual as the road was earmarked as a suitable diversion following a fatal crash on the A835 Inverness to Ullapool road.

Drivers making their way north to Ullapool faced an 86-mile diversion, travelling through Bonar Bridge and Lairg.

The A835 road has since reopened.

Bus services cancelled

Scottish Citylink confirmed earlier this afternoon that their 4.40pm service from Inverness to Ullapool would go ahead as planned following the diversion route.

However, bosses have been forced to pull the 961 coach services following the crash on the diversion route.

Scottish Citylink apologised for the inconvenience, confirming all affected passengers will be able to travel tomorrow instead.

More as we get it.