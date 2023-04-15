65-year-old motorcyclist killed following two-vehicle crash on the A835 near Garve

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorcyclist has died following a two-vehicle crash on the A835 Inverness to Ullapool road.

The incident happened between Garve and Tarvie at around 11.10am today.

Police, firefighters and paramedics raced to the scene near Loch Garve following reports of a multi-vehicle crash, involving a car and a motorbike.

A 65-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

No-one else was injured.

The trunk road was closed for more than seven hours as investigations were carried out at the scene.

The road has now reopened.

❗️CLEAR – ⌚️18:14#A835 CLOSED #A835 has now reopened following the earlier road traffic incident. @NWTrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) April 15, 2023

In an earlier statement, a police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 11.10am on Saturday, April 15, to a report of a crash involving a car and a motorbike on the A835 near Garve.

“Emergency services attended and a 65-year-old man, the motorcyclist, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

“The road is currently closed for crash investigation work to take place and drivers are asked to avoid the area.”

Fire crews from Dingwall and Beauly were called to attend the incident at around 11.17am.

The stop message was received around an hour later, with teams leaving the scene shortly after 12.20pm.

An 86-mile diversion was put in place via Bonar Bridge and Lairg for motorists travelling north to Ullapool.