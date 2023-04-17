Hotter than the Med! Highland village records warmest day in UK this year with nice weather to continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hotter than the Med! Highland village records warmest day in UK this year with nice weather to continue

Temperatures have hit 20C in the Highlands today while the north-east has remained covered in cloud.

By David Mackay
Kinlochewe has recorded the warmest temperature in the UK this year. Image: Visit Scotland
Temperatures have topped 20C for the first time in the UK this year with the Highlands the first to break through the barrier.

The Met Office confirmed at about 1.20pm today that it had recorded 20.1C in Kinlochewe in Wester Ross – well above the Met Office average of 12C for the weather station in April.

It means the village has been warmer than Barcelona, Corfu and Malta today.

The northern Highlands and the Moray coast have been enjoying the best of the weather today by securing the largest patches between cloud cover.

However, Aberdeen and the rest of the north-east have been kept cool with grey sky.

What’s the forecast for the rest of the week?

Today’s picture is expected to be replicated for the rest of the week with the north-east remaining cooler towards 10C until Friday.

Kinlochewe is again predicted to hit 20C again tomorrow while remaining in the high teens until Friday.

Meanwhile, the rest of Moray and the Highlands will continue to enjoy high teens on Tuesday before gradually cooling during the week.

However, the clear skies will also result in cold nights with temperatures dropping close to and in some cases below freezing.

There isn’t a cloud in the sky at John O’Groats harbour today. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

In Aviemore there will be a massive swing of more than 20C between a high of 18C forecast tomorrow before dropping to a low of -3C overnight into Wednesday.

Temperatures will also hover close to freezing overnight in Dufftown all week.

Top temperatures for Tuesday, and lows for overnight into Wednesday

  • Aberdeen 10C (5C)
  • Inverness 18C (4C)
  • Elgin 15C (4C)
  • Kinlochewe 20C (4C)
  • Stonehaven 9C (4C)
  • Peterhead 10C (6C)
  • Braemar 13C (2C)
  • Aviemore 18C (-3C)
  • Fort William 17C (4C)
  • Oban 16C (5C)
  • Stornoway 16C (6C)
  • Wick 10C (7C)
  • Kirkwall 12C (6C)
  • Lerwick 11C (5C)

