Hotter than the Med! Highland village records warmest day in UK this year with nice weather to continue

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Temperatures have topped 20C for the first time in the UK this year with the Highlands the first to break through the barrier.

The Met Office confirmed at about 1.20pm today that it had recorded 20.1C in Kinlochewe in Wester Ross – well above the Met Office average of 12C for the weather station in April.

It means the village has been warmer than Barcelona, Corfu and Malta today.

The northern Highlands and the Moray coast have been enjoying the best of the weather today by securing the largest patches between cloud cover.

However, Aberdeen and the rest of the north-east have been kept cool with grey sky.

Temperatures have just reached at least 20°C for the first time this year 🌡️ The last time 20°C was recorded in the UK was 13th November 2022 pic.twitter.com/9nsyx97TXW — Met Office (@metoffice) April 17, 2023

What’s the forecast for the rest of the week?

Today’s picture is expected to be replicated for the rest of the week with the north-east remaining cooler towards 10C until Friday.

Kinlochewe is again predicted to hit 20C again tomorrow while remaining in the high teens until Friday.

Meanwhile, the rest of Moray and the Highlands will continue to enjoy high teens on Tuesday before gradually cooling during the week.

However, the clear skies will also result in cold nights with temperatures dropping close to and in some cases below freezing.

In Aviemore there will be a massive swing of more than 20C between a high of 18C forecast tomorrow before dropping to a low of -3C overnight into Wednesday.

Temperatures will also hover close to freezing overnight in Dufftown all week.

Top temperatures for Tuesday, and lows for overnight into Wednesday

Aberdeen 10C (5C)

Inverness 18C (4C)

Elgin 15C (4C)

Kinlochewe 20C (4C)

Stonehaven 9C (4C)

Peterhead 10C (6C)

Braemar 13C (2C)

Aviemore 18C (-3C)

Fort William 17C (4C)

Oban 16C (5C)

Stornoway 16C (6C)

Wick 10C (7C)

Kirkwall 12C (6C)

Lerwick 11C (5C)

Some mid April warmth early this week but with a change in the wind direction, cooler air will spill west across much of the country from the middle of the week 📉 Perhaps turning even chillier from the north by the weekend 👇 pic.twitter.com/2EOphhDfYv — Met Office (@metoffice) April 17, 2023