Voluntary parking meters raise £20,000 for Nairn Common Good Fund

Parking meters installed at three popular spots in Nairn have brought in almost £25,000 in their first full year.

More than 18,000 people volunteered to pay for parking in the Highland town, with money raised for Nairn Common Good Fund.

A report to councillors said the “invitation to pay” scheme was helped with significant traffic management in the town.

Figures show that 18, 095 motorists paid £24,753,80 to park at three locations in the town.

At Cumming Street the income was £11,317.05, The harbour meter raised £7,770.95 and The Maggot’s gross income was £5,666.

The cost to the common good fund for providing the service was £723.05 for card transactions and processing fees. The six parking meters cost £2,400 to maintain, and staff costs were £953.16.

Staff were tasked with retrieving cash and monitoring sites for a total of 1.5 hours a week for 12 months.

Nairnshire committee members paid £4076.21 to the parking enforcement team at Highland Council to operate and maintain the meters at the three sites.