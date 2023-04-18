Woman, 64, and dog killed in A82 crash involving bus and Land Rover

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman and her dog have died in a crash involved a single bus and a 4×4.

Emergency services were called to the A82 Fort William to Glasgow road, near Inverbeg, at about 1.50pm on Monday.

The driver of the black Land Rover Discovery, a 64-year-old woman, died at the scene. Her dog was also killed.

She has not been named by police.

Her 64-year-old male passenger was taken to the Royal Alexandria Hospital for treatment.

There were no other reports of any injuries.

Eight-hour road closure

The stretch of A82 was closed for almost eight hours to allow officers to carry out investigations.

Sergeant Brian Simpson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died in this incident.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area around that time and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 1680 of 17 April, 2023.