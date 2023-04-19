Campaigners urge Network Rail to meet them to find solution to Dalwhinnie level crossing row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Campaigners urge Network Rail to meet them to find solution to Dalwhinnie level crossing row

Network Rail have invested more than £30,000 in installing new gates and fencing at the crossing.

By Michelle Henderson
Chairwoman of Dalwhinnie Community Council Jen Dickinson criticised Network Rail for spending more than £30,000 to install security gates and fencing at Ben Alder level crossing instead of finding a more appropriate solution. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Chairwoman of Dalwhinnie Community Council Jen Dickinson criticised Network Rail for spending more than £30,000 to install security gates and fencing at Ben Alder level crossing instead of finding a more appropriate solution. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Campaigners fighting to restore access to a level crossing have accused Network Rail of wasting money on security measures.

The Dalwhinnine crossing is a key access point to a route that predates the railway and leads to the Ben Alder.

Campaigners were furious when Network Rail locked the railway crossing without consultation in 2021, and have been battling since to have it reinstated.

Network Rail insist it was shut amid safety concerns, but locals are frustrated at the organisation’s reluctance to negotiate with the local community.

Last month, rail bosses invested more than £30,000 to install new high-security gates and fencing to deter trespassers on the line.

‘The community is fuming’

Jen Dickinson, chairwoman of Dalwhinnie Community Council, blasted the firm for wasting money instead of making efforts to improve the lives of the local community.

She said: “Network Rail has taken away the rights of everyone who used that crossing for years and the people of Dalwhinnie who used it for hundreds of years, prior to us.

The former gates at Ben Alder level crossing have been replaced with high-security gates and fencing to prevent trespassing on the line. Image: Ramblers Scotland.

“They have not once communicated officially with the community council in a manner that is two-way communication. They are dictating all the time, how things will be, and they claim it’s because of safety.

“My question to them would be, “Why did you spend £30,000 on gates when all you needed to do was communicate with us and find a solution that would work?

“They are spending money hand over fist to prove a point they don’t even prove.

“They have created a real storm here in the village; a small community that they hoped would just roll over and they have just treated us like we are imbeciles and as if we don’t matter. Unfortunately, they have affected everyone’s lives.”

Alternative suggestions

Residents have made some alternative suggestions, such as installing traffic lights on the line or an automatic locking system.

However, Ms Dickinson says rail bosses have said this would be too costly. They also say it would be unsuitable due to the proximity to Dalwhinnie Station.

The higher fencing, installed by rail engineers last month, stretches around 32ft on either side of the locked gate. Barbed wire has also been put along the top of the existing six-foot fence.

The community council chairwoman says: "Network Rail has taken away the rights of everyone who used that crossing." Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Richard Baron, chief operating officer for the Scottish Rights of Way and Access Society (ScotWays) believes the money would have been better spent finding a long-term solution.

He said: “Network Rail claims that safety is the reason for its actions and has spent money installing new gates and signs to stop people using the crossing, yet only a short distance away, the fences remain at a lower height. Rather than people using the safer, flat, well-maintained level crossing, they are more likely to cross the lower fences and walk over the track bed.

“This money would have been better spent improving safety for all users rather than blocking off a historic right of way.”

Calls for talks

Walkers are being directed towards the newly-restored pedestrian bridge at Dalwhinning Station but they will then have to cross onto private land.

Locals claim parking and congestion have now become a problem in the village as people make use of the underpass, located about a mile away.

Campaigners are calling on the bosses to hold talks to bring an end to the two-year dispute.

Ramblers Scotland director Brendan Paddy added: “It’s a great shame, but sadly now little surprise, that Network Rail is failing to respond to widespread calls to reopen this historic route to popular lochs, glens and Munros.

Ms Dickinson, pictured here with treasurer Si Conroy, says Network Rail have created a storm in the community of Dalwhinnie as they fail to hold talks over the closure of Ben Alder level crossing. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“Instead, rail bosses keep doubling down on their errors despite pleas from residents, Highland Council, Cairngorms National Park, landowners, businesses, MSPs and many outdoor organisations.

“As we warned would happen, people have begun climbing over the fence to use the crossing, making it less safe than before.

“Yet now Network Rail is throwing good money after bad, by investing £30,000 just to design and prepare new fencing. The final installation costs will inevitably be much higher.

“We urge Network Rail to see sense, get back around the table and discuss a workable solution.”

Network Rail has been approached for comment.

