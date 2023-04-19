New long-distance walking route in Shetland could generate £41 million for islands economy

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new 100-mile walking route running the length of Shetland could generate £41 million for the local economy over the next 10 years, according to a study.

It is hoped the proposed Shetland Way, running from Hermaness in the north down to Sumburgh Head, will take visitors across the islands.

It would become the most northerly walking route in the UK with hopes it would guide tourists to local businesses and facilities across the islands.

VisitScotland, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Shetland Islands Council, NatureScot and the Shetland Tourism Assocition have been developing the blueprint.

Shetland Way could be ‘iconic’ for islands

Consultants Stantec were hired to examine the feasibility of the project with an indicative route with a final course still to be finalised for the Shetland Way.

However, the report concluded such a walking route could be used by 600,000 visitors over the next decade while creating 52 new tourism-related jobs.

Steve Mathieson, VisitScotland’s development manager for Shetland, said the partners would now consider the report before building a business case.

He said: “The findings of this study are hugely encouraging and really demonstrate the significant social and economic benefits this exciting new route could bring.

“Walking is by far the most popular activity enjoyed by visitors. Couple that with Shetland’s renowned natural beauty and there is real potential here to create an iconic new sustainable travel experience on the islands.”

Juan Brown, Shetland operations officer at NatureScot, believes the trail would help to promote tourism in the islands without a dependency on using cars.

Fiona Stirling, head of enterprise support in HIE’s Shetland team added: “A Shetland Way would enable rural heritage centres, accommodation providers, cafes and local shops along the route to reap economic and social benefits.

“The results of the feasibility study show the potential for the route to increase tourism spend, create jobs and enable visitors as well as local people to enjoy a rich cultural experience.”