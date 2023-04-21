UK’s first outdoor dementia resource centre opens near Aviemore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

UK’s first outdoor dementia resource centre opens near Aviemore

The project forms part of the Cairngorms National Park Authorities Heritage Horizons: Cairngorms 2030 programme.

By Michelle Henderson
Christine Macdonald of Aviemore pictured with Grant Moir, chief executive of the cairngorms National Park and Kenny Wright, outdoor resource centre co-ordinator unveiling a new plaque on the grounds. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Christine Macdonald of Aviemore pictured with Grant Moir, chief executive of the cairngorms National Park and Kenny Wright, outdoor resource centre co-ordinator unveiling a new plaque on the grounds. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The UK’s first dedicated outdoor dementia resource centre has opened in the Cairngorms National Park.

Alzheimer Scotland made the history books today as they marked the official opening of the new resource centre at Badaguish, near Aviemore.

Located in the idyllic Glenmore Forest, the facility enables people with dementia, their families, and carers to experience the mental and physical benefits of spending time outdoors.

The project is the first of its kind in the country.

It forms part of the Cairngorms National Park Authorities Heritage Horizons: Cairngorms 2030 programme.

‘Creating a blueprint for others to replicate’

The creation of the centre was masterminded by the Scottish-based charity following the success of the popular Tipi Project.

Launched in Autumn 2017, the project brought dementia sufferers together in the woods of Loch Morlich to take part in a range of activities and boost social interaction.

Gillian Councill, associate executive lead for localities at Alzheimer Scotland, said they always hoped to secure a permanent base to help reach as many people in the Badenoch and Strathspey area as possible.

“The goal was always to have a permanent base with a regular programme of activities on offer, a dedicated delivery team, a chance to grow the project and create a blueprint for others to replicate,” she said.

Alzheimer Scotland officially opened the UKs first dedicated outdoor dementia resource centre at its base at Badaguish, in Glenmore near Aviemore. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“Here we are today, so grateful to the National Lottery Heritage Fund for funding this project as part of the Cairngorms National Park Heritage Horizons: Cairngorms 2030 project.

“People with dementia can really benefit from engaging with nature. The centre is the first in the UK and supports people with dementia, their families, and caregivers to have enriching outdoor experiences.

“Anyone can get in touch with us and get support, and we look forward to welcoming people from across the National Park in the coming weeks and months.”

This afternoon, dementia sufferers, their families and carers joined project partners from Alzheimer Scotland, the Cairngorms National Park Authority, The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Speyside Trust to celebrate the official opening of the centre.

A commemorative plaque was unveiled on the grounds to mark the milestone occasion as attendees enjoyed a range of activities, including petting two friendly alpacas.

‘He comes alive when he’s here’

Mick Chewter from Newtonmore has been a regular user of the charity’s programmes since being diagnosed with dementia five years ago.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, the 87-year-old pensioner began attending Alzheimer Scotland’s monthly tipi group at Loch Morlich.

Attending the launch alongside his daughter Ali Ogden, 57, she spoke of the benefits the centre has had in bringing him out of his shell.

She said: “My dad has always been an outdoor person. He got me walking up hills when I was age five.

“The world gets smaller with dementia, so this has been just great. He comes alive when he’s here.

Mick Chewster, 87, with his daughter Ali Ogden, 57, from Newtonmore enjoy the company of one of the alpacas at the launch of the UK’s first outdoor dementia resource centre. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“The pandemic had a big effect and coming here was a big positive. It raises his spirits, even if he can’t quite remember what happened while he’s been here. It just has a positive effect.”

Christine Macdonald from Aviemore also suffers from dementia.

Following the launch of the centre in August last year, she has become a regular attendee.

The 86-year-old says having a place to go where you feel accepted is wonderful.

She said: “I enjoy talking to people and making new friends. It gives you something sensible to do but it’s fun.

“I’m glad there is a place like this to go to. It is very free and easy and they accept you as you are.”

Reconnecting people with nature

The centre offers a range of activities from bird watching, all abilities cycling and gardening to walks around the picturesque site.

Kenny Wright, outdoor resource centre coordinator says they are seeing great improvements in people’s mental and physical well-being.

He said: “I think we all learned during the pandemic how important it is to have access to the outdoors. As my colleague Gillian explained, for people with dementia their world can shrink as they find it more difficult to get out and about, so they lose that connection with nature and the outdoors.

“We are trying to re-establish that link for them, and we are seeing great benefits in terms of their physical health and their mental well-being.

“When people leave here, they are often much more animated. That’s often the feedback that we get from the families after the events.

Kenny Wright, outdoor resource centre co-ordinator says the centre is helping improve people’s physical and mental well-being. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“They will have forgotten the details of what they did but that’s not the point. It’s all about having that benefit of being here and being more animated when they leave.”

The project is one of more than 20 ventures being created as part of the Heritage Horizons: Cairngorms 2030 programme.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has pledged their support for the group’s 2030 vision, investing nearly £12.5 million in funding.

Grant Moir, chief executive at the Cairngorms National Park Authority, said: “The new outdoor dementia resource centre is a truly inspiring place that will make a huge difference to the people and communities of the National Park.

“The centre and the service it offers will contribute to making this a park for all, where everyone is welcome no matter what their background or circumstances.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

The possibility of wildfire in the north of Scotland was increased due to dry weather and low rainfall this week. Image: South West Ross Community Fire Stations.
Wildfires near Glenuig put out after two days as SFRS warning extended into the…
Kate Forbes during a visit to the Haven Centre in Inverness which is under construction. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Kate Forbes backs Humza Yousaf's 'decisive leadership' amid SNP chaos
Wifi made free in health facilities across the Highlands. Image: Shutterstock.
Free Wifi rolled out across NHS Highland facilities
lifeboat crew
Man in hospital after slipping down Loch Ness embankment
RGU's law school is behind the scheme. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Orkney’s first student-led community law clinic launches in Kirkwall
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Maclean admitted causing death by careless driving. Picture shows; Donald Maclean. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 20/04/2023
Careless van driver's loose scaffolding board struck and killed pensioner
Highly Protected Marine areas
Orkney council under fire for 'hollow and combative' response to fishing ban plans
Artists impression of the Dell of Inshes development in Inverness
Decade-long planning wrangle looks to finally be over as Scottish Government refuses Inverness retail…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042188 Susy Macaulay. Graham and Sandra Robinson and their five sled dogs, Dashik,Tulok,Zienna,Tikanni and Storm are pictured in Burghead. Graham is a coordinator for Saints Sled Dog Rescue in this area, his wife Sandra is a volunteer. April 18th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Rescuing and rehoming sled dogs has become a howling success for Burghead man Graham…
Three coastguard teams and the fire service were called to help the woman, who got stuck in the mud on the north shore of the Beauly Firth.
Woman and dog rescued from mud on shore of Beauly Firth

Most Read

1
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
2
CR0042141. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on The Bread Guy opening its fifth branch in the north-east. Pictured is Gary McAllister outside the new Hazlehead bakery. Thursday April 20, 2023 Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 20/04/23
The Bread Guy owners on a roll as they prepare to open fifth shop…
3
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
4
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
5
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts
6
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
7
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
8
The German bus company FlixBus launched in Aberdeen two years ago. Image: FlixBus.
New Aberdeen to Edinburgh bus service launches with £2 offer
9
Ashley Beckwith broke into a wealthy pensioner's home and robbed him of luxury items. Image: DC Thomson.
Violent robber stole £20,000 luxury watch to ‘feed his family for a year’
10
The proposed new Aberdeen FC stadium appears to be in doubt as the council pushes ahead with a major revamp of the seafront.
Exclusive: New council report hints that Aberdeen stadium at beach might never be built
11

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes has signed a new contract. Photo by Blair Dingwall/DCT Media
Reds revival under Barry Robson is only just beginning, says Jonny Hayes
raigmore interchange
Late night delays expected next week due to roadworks at Raigmore Interchange
Rally cars from the Speyside Stages rally arrive in Elgin and line up along the High Street for scrutineering ahead of the event. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Rally cars pack Elgin High Street ahead of Speyside Stages
Charles Davidson
Aberdeen man walking with 'slight hunch' reported missing
Oil and gas workers at Aberdeen heliport.
‘Biggest offshore stoppage in a generation’: 1,300 North Sea workers to strike Monday
This image shows that the new Ellon Wheel Park could look like.
'Huge step forward' for Ellon Wheel Park with £400,000 cash boost
There has been a leak at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital. Image: Scott Baxter.
Aberdeen Maternity Hospital's midwife unit to be relocated for six weeks due to leak
Persley Castle Care Home is located in the Woodside area of Aberdeen.
Watchdog tells Persley Castle Care Home to improve patients' wellbeing
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds highlights why winger Nathan Shaw is a rising star
Yvie Burnett features in a new BBC series "Scotland Sings".
Big Interview: Yvie Burnett sets off on a mission to make sure that Scotland…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]