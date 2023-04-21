UK’s first outdoor dementia resource centre opens near Aviemore

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The UK’s first dedicated outdoor dementia resource centre has opened in the Cairngorms National Park.

Alzheimer Scotland made the history books today as they marked the official opening of the new resource centre at Badaguish, near Aviemore.

Located in the idyllic Glenmore Forest, the facility enables people with dementia, their families, and carers to experience the mental and physical benefits of spending time outdoors.

The project is the first of its kind in the country.

It forms part of the Cairngorms National Park Authorities Heritage Horizons: Cairngorms 2030 programme.

‘Creating a blueprint for others to replicate’

The creation of the centre was masterminded by the Scottish-based charity following the success of the popular Tipi Project.

Launched in Autumn 2017, the project brought dementia sufferers together in the woods of Loch Morlich to take part in a range of activities and boost social interaction.

Gillian Councill, associate executive lead for localities at Alzheimer Scotland, said they always hoped to secure a permanent base to help reach as many people in the Badenoch and Strathspey area as possible.

“The goal was always to have a permanent base with a regular programme of activities on offer, a dedicated delivery team, a chance to grow the project and create a blueprint for others to replicate,” she said.

“Here we are today, so grateful to the National Lottery Heritage Fund for funding this project as part of the Cairngorms National Park Heritage Horizons: Cairngorms 2030 project.

“People with dementia can really benefit from engaging with nature. The centre is the first in the UK and supports people with dementia, their families, and caregivers to have enriching outdoor experiences.

“Anyone can get in touch with us and get support, and we look forward to welcoming people from across the National Park in the coming weeks and months.”

This afternoon, dementia sufferers, their families and carers joined project partners from Alzheimer Scotland, the Cairngorms National Park Authority, The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Speyside Trust to celebrate the official opening of the centre.

A commemorative plaque was unveiled on the grounds to mark the milestone occasion as attendees enjoyed a range of activities, including petting two friendly alpacas.

‘He comes alive when he’s here’

Mick Chewter from Newtonmore has been a regular user of the charity’s programmes since being diagnosed with dementia five years ago.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, the 87-year-old pensioner began attending Alzheimer Scotland’s monthly tipi group at Loch Morlich.

Attending the launch alongside his daughter Ali Ogden, 57, she spoke of the benefits the centre has had in bringing him out of his shell.

She said: “My dad has always been an outdoor person. He got me walking up hills when I was age five.

“The world gets smaller with dementia, so this has been just great. He comes alive when he’s here.

“The pandemic had a big effect and coming here was a big positive. It raises his spirits, even if he can’t quite remember what happened while he’s been here. It just has a positive effect.”

Christine Macdonald from Aviemore also suffers from dementia.

Following the launch of the centre in August last year, she has become a regular attendee.

The 86-year-old says having a place to go where you feel accepted is wonderful.

She said: “I enjoy talking to people and making new friends. It gives you something sensible to do but it’s fun.

“I’m glad there is a place like this to go to. It is very free and easy and they accept you as you are.”

Reconnecting people with nature

The centre offers a range of activities from bird watching, all abilities cycling and gardening to walks around the picturesque site.

Kenny Wright, outdoor resource centre coordinator says they are seeing great improvements in people’s mental and physical well-being.

He said: “I think we all learned during the pandemic how important it is to have access to the outdoors. As my colleague Gillian explained, for people with dementia their world can shrink as they find it more difficult to get out and about, so they lose that connection with nature and the outdoors.

“We are trying to re-establish that link for them, and we are seeing great benefits in terms of their physical health and their mental well-being.

“When people leave here, they are often much more animated. That’s often the feedback that we get from the families after the events.

“They will have forgotten the details of what they did but that’s not the point. It’s all about having that benefit of being here and being more animated when they leave.”

The project is one of more than 20 ventures being created as part of the Heritage Horizons: Cairngorms 2030 programme.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has pledged their support for the group’s 2030 vision, investing nearly £12.5 million in funding.

Grant Moir, chief executive at the Cairngorms National Park Authority, said: “The new outdoor dementia resource centre is a truly inspiring place that will make a huge difference to the people and communities of the National Park.

“The centre and the service it offers will contribute to making this a park for all, where everyone is welcome no matter what their background or circumstances.”