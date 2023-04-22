‘It felt like a bomb had gone off’: 2.7 magnitude earthquake hits Lochaber overnight

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 2.7 magnitude earthquake hit Lochaber through the night the British Geological Survey has confirmed, with reports of buildings shaking as a result.

It happened at 2.25am this morning four miles to the south-west of Fort William and has been reported over 120 times.

Its shaking intensity was classified as “weak shaking” but was still felt by residents in the west Highland town and surrounding areas.

Louise Morrison, who lives in Fort William, told The Press and Journal that “it felt like a bomb had gone off”.

Describing the “very scary experience”, she added: “I was lying in bed already awake as my dog had woken me maybe 15 minutes prior.

“It started as what I thought sounded like thunder, but then it was just a great big rumble from the ground up and all around, right through my whole flat.”

‘I felt the house creak and shake’

Rachel Berrie, who also stays in the town, said that the earthquake caused a lamp to fall over and knocked some pictures squint, as well as knocking pegs off the washing line.

She said: “It woke me up as I was in bed at the time, I initially thought it was thunder then I felt the house creak and shake, and then the low rumble.”

On Twitter, John Currie tweeted: “Anyone else feel like there was just an earthquake in Fort William? Building shook at around 2:25am.”

In response, a Twitter user called Amy responded by saying: “Yeah, me and my partner woke up to it. Thought there was an explosion.”

In December 2021, two earthquakes hit Ullapool in Wester Ross in quick succession.