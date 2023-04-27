Argyll forest trail leading to hidden fairy bridge reopens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Argyll forest trail leading to hidden fairy bridge reopens

The footbridge on the Pine Marten Trail has been replaced after three years.

By Rita Campbell
The fairy bridge, hidden deep in Glen Creran. Image: Solway Tours
The fairy bridge, hidden deep in Glen Creran. Image: Solway Tours

The Pine Marten Trail near Appin has reopened after three years now a new footbridge has been installed.

The track in Glen Creran is a popular walk – and what many don’t know is that it also leads to a hidden gem.

The Pine Marten Trail forest track in Glen Creran.

The fairy bridge is off the beaten track, but offers quite a spectacle for those willing to venture into a dense woodland.

The fact that is not easy to find is perhaps a blessing for local residents. Some fear an influx of visitors could put pressure on their water supply.

Although the fairy bridge is not part of the Pine Marten Trail, the re-established route will make it easier for explorers to find.

Forestry and Land Scotland was forced to close it in 2019 when a footbridge succumbed to rot. The handrails and bridge deck became unsafe.

New footbridge allows people to cross gorge in forest trail

A new footbridge has been installed during the winter months, reopening the trail in Glen Creran, north of Oban.

The old unsafe bridge was removed at the back end of last year (2022) and works on the new bridge completed just before the Christmas break.

A spokesman for FLS said: “The Pine Marten Trial is now open, although there will be continued maintenance on the site periodically to carry out routine tasks and manage vegetation.”

Because the trail has been closed for some time, a fair bit of vegetation, (mostly brambles) has thrived.

A new footbridge has been installed on the Pine Marten Trail. Glen Creran. Image: Forestry and Land Scotland.

He added: “Keeping the path clear was difficult before the bridge issues – and then even more tricky with the bridge only taking foot traffic – so a fair bit of work to do.

“The new bridge can now take quad access so hopefully that will help.”

Clearance of vegetation will be carried out over the summer and should not cause any major disruption for visitors.

The footbridge crosses the Allt a Mhuilinn gorge with a powerful burn cascading below.

Mark Turner, owner of Solway Tours, based in Dumfries, said they had visited several times before covid.

Mark Turner at the fairy bridge. Image: Solway Tours

He was excited to hear about the trail reopening, adding: “It is a stunning place. To me, it’s a hidden gem.

“Lots of people coming to Scotland want to go there.”

Appin Historical Society says the name was given in the 1980s by a local landowning family to fire the imagination of the children. And the name stuck.

But no-one really knows the exact history of the mysterious stone bridge.

