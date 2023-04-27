Argyll forest trail leading to hidden fairy bridge reopens

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Pine Marten Trail near Appin has reopened after three years now a new footbridge has been installed.

The track in Glen Creran is a popular walk – and what many don’t know is that it also leads to a hidden gem.

The fairy bridge is off the beaten track, but offers quite a spectacle for those willing to venture into a dense woodland.

The fact that is not easy to find is perhaps a blessing for local residents. Some fear an influx of visitors could put pressure on their water supply.

Although the fairy bridge is not part of the Pine Marten Trail, the re-established route will make it easier for explorers to find.

Forestry and Land Scotland was forced to close it in 2019 when a footbridge succumbed to rot. The handrails and bridge deck became unsafe.

New footbridge allows people to cross gorge in forest trail

A new footbridge has been installed during the winter months, reopening the trail in Glen Creran, north of Oban.

The old unsafe bridge was removed at the back end of last year (2022) and works on the new bridge completed just before the Christmas break.

A spokesman for FLS said: “The Pine Marten Trial is now open, although there will be continued maintenance on the site periodically to carry out routine tasks and manage vegetation.”

Because the trail has been closed for some time, a fair bit of vegetation, (mostly brambles) has thrived.

He added: “Keeping the path clear was difficult before the bridge issues – and then even more tricky with the bridge only taking foot traffic – so a fair bit of work to do.

“The new bridge can now take quad access so hopefully that will help.”

Clearance of vegetation will be carried out over the summer and should not cause any major disruption for visitors.

The footbridge crosses the Allt a Mhuilinn gorge with a powerful burn cascading below.

Mark Turner, owner of Solway Tours, based in Dumfries, said they had visited several times before covid.

He was excited to hear about the trail reopening, adding: “It is a stunning place. To me, it’s a hidden gem.

“Lots of people coming to Scotland want to go there.”

Appin Historical Society says the name was given in the 1980s by a local landowning family to fire the imagination of the children. And the name stuck.

But no-one really knows the exact history of the mysterious stone bridge.

