Home News Highlands & Islands

Thurso town centre street closed after large chunks of masonry fall to street

Police have closed Traill Street after parts of the roof of the former bank came loose and crashed to the ground.

By David Mackay
Huge sandstone blocks fell from the roof of the Thurso building. Image: Supplied
Huge sandstone blocks fell from the roof of the Thurso building. Image: Supplied

Traill Street in Thurso has been closed due to safety concerns due to a partial building collapse.

Emergency services were called to the town centre at about 5am today after large chunks of masonry fell to the ground.

Police have closed the road, which forms part of the A9, with traffic and pedestrians being urged to avoid the area.

NEW ❗ ⌚ 6:02#A9 at Thurso is currently CLOSED ⛔ in both directions at Traill Street due to a collapsed buildingTraffic is coping well#TakeCare @NWTrunkRoads

Posted by Alan Cartwright on Sunday, 30 April 2023

The masonry fell from the former Clydesdale Bank branch in the town, which is now home to a studio and workshop for artist Lindsey Gallacher and a studio for Tracey Inkson Photography.

It is understood the standstone formed an overhang from the roof, which gave way during the night.

No high winds were forecast overnight in the Thurso area.

Social media posts from concerned locals speculated about the disastrous consequences that could have unfolded had the stones fallen later in the morning.

Ms Gallacher told the P&J she had not been allowed to visit the building this morning to assess the damage.

Ms Inkson has also been unable to return to the building.

Former Thurso bank is listed building

The Traill Street structure in Thurso is a B-listed building after it inspired other buildings locally.

Built in 1866, Historic Environment Scotland says its success led to the redesign of the Town Hall just four years later.

It was formerly the Aberdeen Town and County Bank and was recently a Clydesdale Bank branch, until it closed in 2017.

The building then failed to sell at auction in 2019 before being converted into a home for local businesses.

Why I think I’ll be closed for a little while 😩

Posted by Tracey Inkson Photography on Sunday, 30 April 2023

Traffic disruption due to Traill Street closure

Highland Council leader Raymond Bremner posted on social media that Highland Council was made aware of the damage between 4am and 5am by police.

A police spokesman said: “Around 3.35am on Monday, 1 May, we were called to reports of damage to a building in Traill Street, Thurso.

“The road is currently closed whilst arrangements are made to remove the debris.

“Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use the diversions in place.”

