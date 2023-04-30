Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash near Bridge of Don

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two vehicles have crashed near Bridge of Don prompting emergency services to respond.

The incident occurred at just before 7.45pm on The A92 Aberdeen to Blackdog road near Buckie Farm east of Bridge of Don.

The crash involved two vehicles.

Three fire appliances and a heavy rescue vehicle were deployed to the scene by Scottish Fire and Rescue Services (SFRS).

A SFRS spokeswoman confirmed crews used cutting equipment at the scene to extract a person from one of the vehicles.

Fire crews left the scene at 9.30pm and it understood the road has reopened to traffic.

Police and ambulance were also in attendance.