Oil rig worker airlifted by helicopter following injury west of Shetland

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A worker at an oil rig west of Shetland has been airlifted to hospital following an injury.

The coastguard helicopter Rescue 900 took off at 12.36pm and headed to the platform in the North Sea.

It is not understood what oil platform the worker was on when the injury happened.

The helicopter landed and picked up the casualty before landing at Tingwall Airport in Shetland at 2.18pm.

There, the casualty was taken into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and driven 10 minutes to Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

The condition of the casualty is not yet known.