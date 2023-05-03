Pregnant cow rescued by three fire crews in Skye after falling down embankment

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters were called to help rescue a pregnant cow who had fallen down an embankment on the Isle of Skye.

Three fire crews from Skye, Kyle of Lochalsh and Inverness responded to reports of the animal in distress near Kilmuir.

A heavy rescue unit was also called to the scene.

It is understood a few vets assisted teams and local partners in beating the incoming tide and bringing the cow to safety.

This was done through using animal rescue techniques developed by experts at University of Glasgow and vets.

The rescued cow successfully gave birth to her calf the day after the rescue.

This week members of the @fire_scot trained as animal rescue team leaders @WeipersEquine @UofGlasgow #BARTA deployed to assist this cow in collaboration with a vet with animal rescue training. This is collaboration. The icing on the cake was the arrival of her calf the next day! pic.twitter.com/OnchJCRRBt — Patrick J Pollock (@PJPollockVet) April 30, 2023

Station commander Nick Nethercott, who helped with the incident, said: “The rescue took several hours and the animal was handed into the care of the farmer.

“I am pleased to say that the cow is at home in her barn and recovering well with her calf who made its arrival over the weekend.”

The rescue was carried out last Thursday afternoon.