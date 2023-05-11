Dornoch’s Jimmy Gunn reaches final qualifying stage for US Open

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dornoch’s Jimmy Gunn has reached the final stage of qualifying for next month’s US Open.

In local qualifying at Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, Gunn shot a five-under-par 65 to medal and claim one of four spots for the next phase.

The final qualifiers take place across 10 sites throughout the United States on May 22 and June 5.

Gunn will be aiming to secure a place at the third major of the year, which takes place at Los Angeles Country Club from June 15-18.

Should he progress, it will be the 42-year-old’s second appearance at the US Open.

He reached the event in 2015, when an impressive weekend at Chambers Bay saw him finish in a tie for 27th place.

That remains Gunn’s sole major appearance since he moved to America in 2007 after turning professional.