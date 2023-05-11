Golf Dornoch’s Jimmy Gunn reaches final qualifying stage for US Open Gunn has been based in America since turning professional in 2007. By Andy Skinner May 11 2023, 9.43am Share Dornoch’s Jimmy Gunn reaches final qualifying stage for US Open Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/golf/5717086/dornochs-jimmy-gunn-reaches-final-qualifying-stage-for-us-open/ Copy Link 0 comment Dornoch golfer Jimmy Gunn at the Scottish Open in 2016. Image: SNS [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Dornoch’s Jimmy Gunn has reached the final stage of qualifying for next month’s US Open. In local qualifying at Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, Gunn shot a five-under-par 65 to medal and claim one of four spots for the next phase. The final qualifiers take place across 10 sites throughout the United States on May 22 and June 5. Gunn will be aiming to secure a place at the third major of the year, which takes place at Los Angeles Country Club from June 15-18. Jimmy Gunn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson. Should he progress, it will be the 42-year-old’s second appearance at the US Open. He reached the event in 2015, when an impressive weekend at Chambers Bay saw him finish in a tie for 27th place. That remains Gunn’s sole major appearance since he moved to America in 2007 after turning professional. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
Conversation