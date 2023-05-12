Argyll Animal Aid issues statement to say ‘all funds held’ passed to SSPCA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Argyll Animal Aid issues statement to say ‘all funds held’ passed to SSPCA

Charity members said they were unable to continue to offer the service.

By Louise Glen
All funds were passed to the Scottish SPCA. Image: PA.
All funds were passed to the Scottish SPCA. Image: PA.

An animal rehoming charity in North Argyll has said it has closed its doors for good.

Argyll Animal Aid said it was no longer functioning and in line with its own constitution had passed all remaining funds to the Scottish SPCA.

The charity had been unable to take new animals for some time, due to not being able to secure new premises.

It had operated without a fixed base since the beginning of 2020, after it received a notice to leave its former premises.

We have had a few enquiries in relation to the closure of Argyll Animal Aid charity and would like to confirm the…

Posted by Argyll Animal Aid on Friday, 12 May 2023

In a note, published on social media this evening, it read: “All funds held by Argyll Animal Aid charity were transferred over to the SSPCA prior to closure.

“This was done whilst following OSCR protocol and with their involvement and support throughout.

“As part of this process it was stipulated, and agreed to by the SSPCA that all funds would be ring fenced for service delivery in the Argyll and Bute area.”

‘Invaluable assistance’

It continued: “The SSPCA was the chosen charity due to their invaluable assistance in safeguarding our animals during a very difficult time.

“It was also a charity who had the resources and expertise to consult with the public and strategically plan how to best utilise our large donation.

Argyll Animal Aid rehomed hundreds of pets over the years. Image: Shutterstock.

“Along with having the knowledge of creating and building rehoming centres from scratch.”

It added: “Due to several circumstances outwith the committees control it was no longer possible to continue with Argyll Animal Aid as it was.

“We would like to again thank the public for all their support over the years and would encourage you to get in touch with the SSPCA directly if you have any further questions or would like to be involved in the planning of services moving forward.”

The charity had supported hundreds of pet owners over the years.

It even helped those cats that snuck aboard boats in the town’s busy port – and reunited them with owners.

