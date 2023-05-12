Argyll Animal Aid issues statement to say ‘all funds held’ passed to SSPCA

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An animal rehoming charity in North Argyll has said it has closed its doors for good.

Argyll Animal Aid said it was no longer functioning and in line with its own constitution had passed all remaining funds to the Scottish SPCA.

The charity had been unable to take new animals for some time, due to not being able to secure new premises.

It had operated without a fixed base since the beginning of 2020, after it received a notice to leave its former premises.

Posted by Argyll Animal Aid on Friday, 12 May 2023

In a note, published on social media this evening, it read: “All funds held by Argyll Animal Aid charity were transferred over to the SSPCA prior to closure.

“This was done whilst following OSCR protocol and with their involvement and support throughout.

“As part of this process it was stipulated, and agreed to by the SSPCA that all funds would be ring fenced for service delivery in the Argyll and Bute area.”

‘Invaluable assistance’

It continued: “The SSPCA was the chosen charity due to their invaluable assistance in safeguarding our animals during a very difficult time.

“It was also a charity who had the resources and expertise to consult with the public and strategically plan how to best utilise our large donation.

“Along with having the knowledge of creating and building rehoming centres from scratch.”

It added: “Due to several circumstances outwith the committees control it was no longer possible to continue with Argyll Animal Aid as it was.

“We would like to again thank the public for all their support over the years and would encourage you to get in touch with the SSPCA directly if you have any further questions or would like to be involved in the planning of services moving forward.”

The charity had supported hundreds of pet owners over the years.

It even helped those cats that snuck aboard boats in the town’s busy port – and reunited them with owners.