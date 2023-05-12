Aberdeen Eurovision superfan predicts top ten slot for UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Eurovision superfan predicts top ten slot for UK

He says that Sweden or Finland will win overall competition.

By Louise Glen
A man sits on a bench with the words 'You'll never sing alone' on his T-shirt near the Eurovision village in Liverpool. Image: Dave Rushen/SOPA Images/Shutterstock.
A man sits on a bench with the words 'You'll never sing alone' on his T-shirt near the Eurovision village in Liverpool. Image: Dave Rushen/SOPA Images/Shutterstock.

An Aberdeen Eurovision superfan said he thinks the UK will be in the top ten of the Eurovision competition – but will not win the event.

Keven Sherwin, a taxi driver from Peterculter, said he was looking forward to meeting up with friends at this year’s event in Liverpool.

He believed this year’s winner will be Sweden or Finland, suggesting Finland had a new stadium that would be perfect of the 2024 edition of the show.

Mr Sherwin told Friday’s edition of BBC Scotland’s Drivetime he first went to the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 after seeing an advert on Ceefax for the event in Dublin.

He has since visited a variety of countries from Russia and Estonia to Latvia and Sweden.

King Charles and Queen Camilla met the presenters of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, Scott Mills, Hannah Waddingham, Julia Sanina and Rylan Clark, during a visit to the M and S Bank Arena, the host venue of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. Image: Phil Noble/PA Wire.

In 2002, Mr Sherwin spoke to the BBC about his love of the contest.

At the time he said: “People look at me like I’ve got two heads when I say I’m going to the Eurovision Song Contest because it’s unique.

“There’s a buzz, it’s indescribable, it’s like all your birthdays rolled into one”.

Today he told the broadcaster: “I have to go back to when I was seven or eight years old, I have always loved music.

‘Terrible thing’

“I was the guy who recorded the charts on a cassette recorder on a Sunday night, and in those days there was not YouTube or MTV – it was Top of the Pops once a week.

“The the ESC came along and there was 15 or 20 artists, There were weird and wonderful acts in the 70s or 80s.

“In the early days you had to wear a dinner suit.

“It is an obsession. There is no way I could watch it at home. you see your friends in the audience and you think ‘I should be there’.

“Jealousy is a terrible thing.”

He said: “I could not believe the results last year.

“I think the UK will be top ten. But I think it will be Sweden or Finland who win.”

 

