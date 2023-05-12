Aberdeen Eurovision superfan predicts top ten slot for UK

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen Eurovision superfan said he thinks the UK will be in the top ten of the Eurovision competition – but will not win the event.

Keven Sherwin, a taxi driver from Peterculter, said he was looking forward to meeting up with friends at this year’s event in Liverpool.

He believed this year’s winner will be Sweden or Finland, suggesting Finland had a new stadium that would be perfect of the 2024 edition of the show.

Mr Sherwin told Friday’s edition of BBC Scotland’s Drivetime he first went to the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 after seeing an advert on Ceefax for the event in Dublin.

He has since visited a variety of countries from Russia and Estonia to Latvia and Sweden.

In 2002, Mr Sherwin spoke to the BBC about his love of the contest.

At the time he said: “People look at me like I’ve got two heads when I say I’m going to the Eurovision Song Contest because it’s unique.

“There’s a buzz, it’s indescribable, it’s like all your birthdays rolled into one”.

Today he told the broadcaster: “I have to go back to when I was seven or eight years old, I have always loved music.

‘Terrible thing’

“I was the guy who recorded the charts on a cassette recorder on a Sunday night, and in those days there was not YouTube or MTV – it was Top of the Pops once a week.

“The the ESC came along and there was 15 or 20 artists, There were weird and wonderful acts in the 70s or 80s.

“In the early days you had to wear a dinner suit.

“It is an obsession. There is no way I could watch it at home. you see your friends in the audience and you think ‘I should be there’.

“Jealousy is a terrible thing.”

He said: “I could not believe the results last year.

“I think the UK will be top ten. But I think it will be Sweden or Finland who win.”