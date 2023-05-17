Featuring the music of Runrig, The Stamping Ground rocks Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Featuring the music of Runrig, The Stamping Ground rocks Aberdeen

It has thrilled critics and rocked audiences across Scotland: The Stamping Ground

Castmate jumping during performance of The Stamping Ground musical.

Adapting 70’s Scottish Celtic rock band Runrig’s classic tracks for The Stamping Ground musical would be a daunting task for anyone – but John Kielty had another hurdle to cross. He had never before heard a single one of the band’s songs.

John Kielty on the music of Runrig: “It was a joy to discover them.”

“I probably shouldn’t admit this, but I had never consciously heard a Runrig song in my life prior to that, not one,” said John who is behind the musical direction and arrangements for the The Stamping Ground musical, which is currently captivating audiences, garnering 4-star reviews across Scotland on its nationwide tour and makes its way to Aberdeen this 7 – 10 June at His Majesty’s Theatre.

John said: “I hadn’t even heard their version of Loch Lomond sung at a wedding. I don’t know how, but I just missed it. The truth of the matter is I hadn’t heard a single song.”

But working on the songs ahead during the creation of The Stamping Ground – co-produced by Eden Court and Raw Material ahead of its world premiere in Inverness last July – became a labour of love for the writer, composer, musician and actor.

“It was a joy to discover them. They are all beautifully constructed songs and beautiful melodies. So we had all these gorgeous songs to sort of take apart and put back together again.”

John Kielty is behind the musical direction of The Stamping Ground.

Selecting the rights songs was key, said Kielty

John said there was a real challenge to adapting Runrig’s songs – such as The Stamping Ground, The Old Boys and Somewhere – so they would help drive the narrative of the musical.

“It’s determined by what’s happening in the scene and what the characters are going through, what message we are trying to make,” he said.

Naomi Stirrat is incredible as Summer, joined by an impressive and awe-inspiring cast. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

John credits Burghead-raised playwright Morna Young for selecting the right songs for the right scenes in this story of loss, love and belonging centred on a Highland community’s fight to save its pub.

“Morna went away with 150 or even 250 Runrig songs and she had to listen to them all until a story started to sing to her out of the songs. She chose the songs that were singing this story to her,” he said.

“The songs she chose for the moment did what she wanted them to do, but we might change the vibe of it. A few of the songs lean more towards musical theatre than they do when listen to the Runrig versions of the songs, but they are no less powerful for it.”

The Stamping Crowd wowed audiences and critics alike during its run at Eden Court last year and in addition to receiving rave 4-star reviews, went on to win best music and sound in the Critics’ Awards For Theatre in Scotland.

John can’t wait to hit the road again to showcase the brilliant story behind The Stamping Ground and the glorious music of Runrig and bring it to a wider audience.

“I think audiences will be exposed to some beautiful songs, some beautiful lyrics and a very well told story, from a very versatile cast. I think The Stamping Ground is a great night out.”

Having just finished a successful run at the Eden Court, The Stamping Ground makes its way to Aberdeen at His Majesty’s from June 7 to June 10. Book your tickets today or call 01224 641122.

Actor, writer and composer John Kielty.
