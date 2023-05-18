Gym, shop and community centre for North Ronaldsay gets the go-ahead

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Orkney’s most northerly island is to get a new community hub with a gym and shop.

Planning permission for a new multi-purpose community hub on Orkney’s northernmost island was granted by the council’s planning department this month.

A restoration project at a redundant property at Trebb, North Ronaldsay, would see new life given to a number of interconnected buildings.

The main house at the site would be converted into a flat, gymnasium, and wellbeing centre.

There would also be a separate wool mill and shop. This would sell wool products, crafts, gifts, books, and other items reflecting the heritage of the island.

The proposals have been put together by the North Ronaldsay Trust.

The new community hub would be called The Pund – named after the stone shelters used to corral the island’s famous seaweed-eating sheep.

The North Ronaldsay Trust acquired Trebb in 2021, with help from the Scottish Land Fund.

At the moment, there are a number of interconnected buildings at Trebb. This includes a house, shop space, a store, and a large workshop.

What needs to be done?

However, these are all in very poor condition, according to the trust. There are also two derelict, standalone sheds and around eight acres of unused farmland.

The council’s planning department gave the green light to plans earlier this month.

They said The Pund would create a “business opportunity” for the non-linked island.

Community development manager with the North Ronaldsay Trust, Luke Fraser said: “It’s great to receive planning approval for the Trebb project and see it get one step closer to starting on site.

“A lot of good work has gone into developing the project to date. We’re continuing to push on with funding applications and project development.

“The Trebb project is a huge opportunity to develop a number of really important services on North Ronaldsay, all of which will hopefully really benefit the community.

“It’s great to be making further progress.”

Going forward, The North Ronaldsay Trust will now appoint a contractor to undertake the work.