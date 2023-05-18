Gym, shop and community centre for North Ronaldsay gets the go-ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gym, shop and community centre for North Ronaldsay gets the go-ahead

Multi-use community hub at Trebb will also include a wool mill and wellbeing centre.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
North Ronaldsay
The current property at Treb, North Ronaldsay. Image: OIC planning.

Orkney’s most northerly island is to get a new community hub with a gym and shop.

Planning permission for a new multi-purpose community hub on Orkney’s northernmost island was granted by the council’s planning department this month.

A restoration project at a redundant property at Trebb, North Ronaldsay, would see new life given to a number of interconnected buildings.

The main house at the site would be converted into a flat, gymnasium, and wellbeing centre.

There would also be a separate wool mill and shop. This would sell wool products, crafts, gifts, books, and other items reflecting the heritage of the island.

The proposals have been put together by the North Ronaldsay Trust.

The new community hub would be called The Pund – named after the stone shelters used to corral the island’s famous seaweed-eating sheep.

The North Ronaldsay Trust acquired Trebb in 2021, with help from the Scottish Land Fund.

At the moment, there are a number of interconnected buildings at Trebb. This includes a house, shop space, a store, and a large workshop.

What needs to be done?

However, these are all in very poor condition, according to the trust. There are also two derelict, standalone sheds and around eight acres of unused farmland.

The council’s planning department gave the green light to plans earlier this month.

They said The Pund would create a “business opportunity” for the non-linked island.

Community development manager with the North Ronaldsay Trust, Luke Fraser said: “It’s great to receive planning approval for the Trebb project and see it get one step closer to starting on site.

“A lot of good work has gone into developing the project to date. We’re continuing to push on with funding applications and project development.

“The Trebb project is a huge opportunity to develop a number of really important services on North Ronaldsay, all of which will hopefully really benefit the community.

“It’s great to be making further progress.”

Going forward, The North Ronaldsay Trust will now appoint a contractor to undertake the work.

