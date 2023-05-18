‘This is the thanks they get’: Job cuts and hours slashed in primary school office staff review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘This is the thanks they get’: Job cuts and hours slashed in primary school office staff review

Members of the public service union Unison met outside council offices on Thursday to voice their concerns over proposals.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Moray Unison branch secretary Karen Donaldson is joined by primary school office workers raising concerns over Moray Council's plans to cut jobs and reduce hours.
Moray Unison branch secretary Karen Donaldson, bottom left, is joined by primary school office workers raising concerns over plans to cut jobs and reduce hours.

‘Upset, angry and insulted’ is how primary school office workers feel about a Moray Council review of the service.

Clerical assistants in Moray primary schools face losing their jobs while administrators are being downgraded and their hours cut as part of a cost-saving exercise.

Members of the public service union Unison met outside council offices on Wednesday to voice their concerns over the proposals.

Part-time clerical assistant at the 165 pupil East End Primary in Elgin Denise Brown will lose her job if the plan goes ahead.

Upset, angry and insulted

She said: “I’m just deleted – completely deleted.

“I really like my job. I’m upset about it, and not knowing what’s going to happen.”

There is confusion over her expected finish date, with Ms Brown being told both September 30 and November 30.

Her colleague Denise Agutter the school’s administrator said: “I’m upset and angry.

“I’m losing help, and we feel very let down.

“I’m a widow and I don’t have any other income coming in. I feel insulted.”

Exterior of Moray Council office.
Moray Council’s proposed changes would lead to school office staff having their jobs cut and hours slashed. Image: Hazel Lawson/ DC Thomson.

Full-time office administrator at Hopeman Primary Lorna Jack is looking at her hours being cut to 25 a week.

She said: “It’s so hard to think that they can downgrade us, with all that we do.

“I’m paid for 36 hours a week but I do 50, and that’s good will.

“I don’t think they’re looking at this in the best interests of our schools.

“We’re the front face of the schools, and it’s that personal care that we do.”

‘Completely deleted’

There are concerns work currently carried out by office workers will fall on teaching staff.

Administrator at St Gerardine Primary in Lossiemouth Lorna Smith said: “The council is struggling to get teachers.

“How is that going to change if there’s no administration assistance?

“We all pick up a lot of pupil support assistance duties, dealing with medication and children with ADHD.

Logo of public service union Unison.
Moray Unison say low paid mainly female workers will be hit by the proposed changes to school office staff. Image: Shutterstock

“I’ve administered insulin. It’s not in my job description but that’s what we do.

“This is about child protection, and the council don’t know the children like we do.”

The consultation on the primary and early learning admin service is part of the council’s change management plan to improve efficiency.

It is expected the jobs of office staff in secondary schools will be reviewed next year.

Child protection

Administrator Diane Russell from Hythehill Primary in Lossiemouth said: “They’re cutting our hours, but they’re not cutting any duties.

“So we’ll still be doing the same things we’re doing now but with fewer hours and less pay.”

Moray Unison is concerned proposals are hitting low paid workers, most of them women.

‘This is the thanks they get’

Branch secretary Karen Donaldson said: “These people all do so much for their school communities.

“I don’t know any school administrator who only does their allocated hours.

“And this is the thanks they get.”

The consultation on the school administration service will run until 2 June.

Earlier this week a council spokesperson said the consultation exercise is under way with staff and it would not be appropriate to comment while that was ongoing.

