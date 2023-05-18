‘This is the thanks they get’: Job cuts and hours slashed in primary school office staff review

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

‘Upset, angry and insulted’ is how primary school office workers feel about a Moray Council review of the service.

Clerical assistants in Moray primary schools face losing their jobs while administrators are being downgraded and their hours cut as part of a cost-saving exercise.

Members of the public service union Unison met outside council offices on Wednesday to voice their concerns over the proposals.

Part-time clerical assistant at the 165 pupil East End Primary in Elgin Denise Brown will lose her job if the plan goes ahead.

Upset, angry and insulted

She said: “I’m just deleted – completely deleted.

“I really like my job. I’m upset about it, and not knowing what’s going to happen.”

There is confusion over her expected finish date, with Ms Brown being told both September 30 and November 30.

Her colleague Denise Agutter the school’s administrator said: “I’m upset and angry.

“I’m losing help, and we feel very let down.

“I’m a widow and I don’t have any other income coming in. I feel insulted.”

Full-time office administrator at Hopeman Primary Lorna Jack is looking at her hours being cut to 25 a week.

She said: “It’s so hard to think that they can downgrade us, with all that we do.

“I’m paid for 36 hours a week but I do 50, and that’s good will.

“I don’t think they’re looking at this in the best interests of our schools.

“We’re the front face of the schools, and it’s that personal care that we do.”

‘Completely deleted’

There are concerns work currently carried out by office workers will fall on teaching staff.

Administrator at St Gerardine Primary in Lossiemouth Lorna Smith said: “The council is struggling to get teachers.

“How is that going to change if there’s no administration assistance?

“We all pick up a lot of pupil support assistance duties, dealing with medication and children with ADHD.

“I’ve administered insulin. It’s not in my job description but that’s what we do.

“This is about child protection, and the council don’t know the children like we do.”

The consultation on the primary and early learning admin service is part of the council’s change management plan to improve efficiency.

It is expected the jobs of office staff in secondary schools will be reviewed next year.

Child protection

Administrator Diane Russell from Hythehill Primary in Lossiemouth said: “They’re cutting our hours, but they’re not cutting any duties.

“So we’ll still be doing the same things we’re doing now but with fewer hours and less pay.”

Moray Unison is concerned proposals are hitting low paid workers, most of them women.

‘This is the thanks they get’

Branch secretary Karen Donaldson said: “These people all do so much for their school communities.

“I don’t know any school administrator who only does their allocated hours.

“And this is the thanks they get.”

The consultation on the school administration service will run until 2 June.

Earlier this week a council spokesperson said the consultation exercise is under way with staff and it would not be appropriate to comment while that was ongoing.