Western Isles MSP speaks out against antisocial behaviour in Stornoway

Islanders have reported acts of harassment, intimidation and criminal damage by a small number of young people in the area.

By Michelle Henderson
Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan is calling for action as concerns of anti-social behaviour grow. Image: Supplied.
Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan is calling for action as concerns of anti-social behaviour grow. Image: Supplied.

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan is calling for action to tackle a rise in antisocial behaviour in Stornoway.

Mr Allan addressed the Scottish Parliament yesterday about the misery facing Lewis residents.

His remarks were prompted by a string of complaints from constituents in recent months, reporting harassment, intimidation and criminal damage by a small number of young people.

In his remarks, Mr Allan stressed more needs to be done to ensure people feel safe in their community.

He said: “I have been particularly concerned by the various reports I’ve received from constituents in Stornoway over the last few months about antisocial issues. This kind of abusive and intimidating behaviour is causing misery to far too many people’s lives.

Stornoway constituents have reached out to Mr Allan in recent months to report harassment, intimidation and criminal damage by a small number of young people. Image: Supplied.

“Sadly, there is a perception, including from the perpetrators themselves, that little can be done to challenge this behaviour because of their age.

“Local agencies do have a range of powers they can employ to tackle these issues and there has been a specific multi-agency group set up in the Western Isles.

“No-one, especially the elderly, should have to put up with this and we need to work to ensure everyone can feel safe in their own neighbourhoods.”

This has been a difficult issue for our community

To tackle the issue head-on, the island MSP is organising a multi-agency meeting in the coming weeks to discuss anti-social behaviour issues around Stornoway.

Stornoway councillor Gordon Murray echoed Mr Allan’s calls for action to address the growing issue.

He added: “I welcome Alasdair bringing up the issue of anti-social behaviour in the Scottish Parliament.

“This has been a difficult issue for our community for a number of years by a small minority and we need to do everything we can to address this by working together with other agencies.

“We want to safeguard our vulnerable members of the community and also avoid criminalising our young people as far as possible.”

