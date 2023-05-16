Midnight Sun Weekender festival in Stornoway expected to be cancelled

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Midnight Sun festival based at Lews Castle in Stornoway is expected to be cancelled.

It is understood the inaugural festival in the Western Isles has not sold enough tickets to be viable.

The festival was to be held over three days between May 25 and 27, with The Pretenders, Primal Scream and John Fogerty all set to take the stage.

It was being billed as the “first major rock and pop event to grace the island”.

The BBC has reported confirmation is expected on Wednesday.

It is predicted the decision will have an impact on local businesses including hotels and as well as restaurants.

In February, it was reported almost £1m was being spent on the event, which some called the “Glastonbury of the North”.

The event was to be held at Lews Castle, in the same location as the Outer Hebrides popular HebCelt festival.

The event would have paid tribute to island traditions of keeping the Sabbath, with the weekender finishing on Saturday night, instead of Sunday.

In April, organiser Charlie Clark spoke to The Press and Journal about his plans for the festival including bringing “huge, festival-headlining, renowned artists to the island for local people to enjoy”.

The festival’s representatives have not responded to requests for comment.