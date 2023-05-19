Highland League issue statement over proposed Conference League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League issue statement over proposed Conference League

League secretary John Campbell has said they will look to 'protect the league moving forward at all costs' ahead of a vote on a new fifth tier.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle took on Brechin City in a final day decider in the Highland League. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Breedon Highland League wishes to protect itself moving forward after issuing a statement about the proposed Conference League.

League secretary John Campbell released the statement following a special management committee meeting on Thursday night to discuss the Conference League plan.

The proposal will be voted on at the Scottish FA’s AGM on Tuesday June 6 with all Highland League clubs, as full SFA members, having a vote.

If approved the Conference League would sit between League Two and the Highland and Lowland Leagues.

The idea for the new division – which would comprise four Premiership colts teams, four clubs from the Lowland League and two sides from the Highland League – has proved highly divisive.

Those on both sides of the debate within Highland League circles have spoken previously about the merits and drawbacks of the Conference League plan.

However, up until now the Highland League’s office bearers have refrained from commenting.

But in Campbell’s statement the position of the division is outlined.

Throughout discussions about the Conference League the Highland League has sought to protect its product.

Highland League secretary John Campbell. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

This was one of the reasons why the north division would only supply two teams for the Conference League, rather than four like the Lowland League.

Campbell’s statement read: “As has been publicised, members of the League Management Committee from the Breedon Scottish Highland Football League (SHFL) met in Lossiemouth last night (Thursday 18 May) to discuss the resolution on the Conference League, submitted by the Scottish Football Association in their papers for the up and coming AGM on 6 June 2023.

“Throughout all discussions held in relation to the Conference League, the SHFL has maintained a stance that they wished to protect the league moving forward at all costs and also expressed disappointment that time was not made to go for wider consultation with spectators, as the views of the fans are paramount to all within the SHFL.

“The vote at the Scottish Football Association AGM on 6 June 2023 will allow each club, as a full member of the SFA, the right to cast a vote.

“Both the Aberdeenshire FA and the North of Scotland FA (which all SHFL clubs are affiliated to) have the right to vote, unlike the SHFL, as an affiliated league, who although are invited to attend, have no right to vote.

“As with many things in life, opinions are varied and the SHFL wish to make clear that all member clubs have the freedom to express their views when voting, taking into consideration the views of the club, their supporters and the direction they wish to travel.”

Forres Mechanics have released a statement outlining their opposition to the proposed Conference League.

It read: “Having listened to our supporters, sponsors and the board we as a club have confirmed we can not support the SFA proposal as it stands.

At the LMC meeting this evening we were reminded that the SHFL does not get a vote on this matter at the SFA AGM but all member clubs will individually get a vote, so it is therefore the right of each club to vote as they see fit.”

Brora Rangers have said they will consult with their supporters before voting on the proposal.

Brora director David Dowling, a former Highland League president, had spoken in favour of the plans earlier the month and said his club were intending to back the proposal.

A club statement released on Friday read: “Now that the full facts of the proposal for the Conference League is now available to SHFL clubs we will now follow our planned process.

“We will be having a meeting on Tuesday (May 30) with our supporters to understand what they think of the proposal.

“Following the meeting with the supporters we will have a board meeting to decide on how the club will vote in the SFA vote in June for the best interests of all concerned.”

Aberdeen confirmed earlier this week that they will not enter a B team in the Conference League if it gets the go-ahead.  

