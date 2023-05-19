Highland League issue statement over proposed Conference League

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Breedon Highland League wishes to protect itself moving forward after issuing a statement about the proposed Conference League.

League secretary John Campbell released the statement following a special management committee meeting on Thursday night to discuss the Conference League plan.

The proposal will be voted on at the Scottish FA’s AGM on Tuesday June 6 with all Highland League clubs, as full SFA members, having a vote.

If approved the Conference League would sit between League Two and the Highland and Lowland Leagues.

The idea for the new division – which would comprise four Premiership colts teams, four clubs from the Lowland League and two sides from the Highland League – has proved highly divisive.

Those on both sides of the debate within Highland League circles have spoken previously about the merits and drawbacks of the Conference League plan.

However, up until now the Highland League’s office bearers have refrained from commenting.

But in Campbell’s statement the position of the division is outlined.

Throughout discussions about the Conference League the Highland League has sought to protect its product.

This was one of the reasons why the north division would only supply two teams for the Conference League, rather than four like the Lowland League.

Campbell’s statement read: “As has been publicised, members of the League Management Committee from the Breedon Scottish Highland Football League (SHFL) met in Lossiemouth last night (Thursday 18 May) to discuss the resolution on the Conference League, submitted by the Scottish Football Association in their papers for the up and coming AGM on 6 June 2023.

“Throughout all discussions held in relation to the Conference League, the SHFL has maintained a stance that they wished to protect the league moving forward at all costs and also expressed disappointment that time was not made to go for wider consultation with spectators, as the views of the fans are paramount to all within the SHFL.

“The vote at the Scottish Football Association AGM on 6 June 2023 will allow each club, as a full member of the SFA, the right to cast a vote.

“Both the Aberdeenshire FA and the North of Scotland FA (which all SHFL clubs are affiliated to) have the right to vote, unlike the SHFL, as an affiliated league, who although are invited to attend, have no right to vote.

“As with many things in life, opinions are varied and the SHFL wish to make clear that all member clubs have the freedom to express their views when voting, taking into consideration the views of the club, their supporters and the direction they wish to travel.”

Forres Mechanics have released a statement outlining their opposition to the proposed Conference League.

It read: “Having listened to our supporters, sponsors and the board we as a club have confirmed we can not support the SFA proposal as it stands.

At the LMC meeting this evening we were reminded that the SHFL does not get a vote on this matter at the SFA AGM but all member clubs will individually get a vote, so it is therefore the right of each club to vote as they see fit.”

Club position update 1 of 2

Now that the full facts of the proposal for the Conference League is now available to SHFL clubs we will now follow our planned process.

We will be having a meeting on Tuesday 30th May with our supporters to understand what they think of the proposal. — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) May 19, 2023

Brora Rangers have said they will consult with their supporters before voting on the proposal.

Brora director David Dowling, a former Highland League president, had spoken in favour of the plans earlier the month and said his club were intending to back the proposal.

A club statement released on Friday read: “Now that the full facts of the proposal for the Conference League is now available to SHFL clubs we will now follow our planned process.

“We will be having a meeting on Tuesday (May 30) with our supporters to understand what they think of the proposal.

“Following the meeting with the supporters we will have a board meeting to decide on how the club will vote in the SFA vote in June for the best interests of all concerned.”

Aberdeen confirmed earlier this week that they will not enter a B team in the Conference League if it gets the go-ahead.