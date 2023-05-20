One man rescued after fire discovered aboard a yacht near Arisaig

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man was saved by a passing boat when his yacht went on fire yacht near Arisaig.

The Coastguard and RNLI Mallaig lifeboat were called at 10.15am this morning to reports of a yacht on fire near to the channel at Arisaig.

The man, aboard the Adenia, had raised the alarm. He was rescued by the crew aboard a passing vessel, the Midnight Lady.

Yacht completely destroyed

His yacht was completely destroyed in the fire.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: “At 10.15am we received a call from a yacht on fire.

“The Adenia was in water off of Arisaig, just at the channel.

“There was one person onboard who was rescued by a passing vessel – the Midnight Lady.”

The RNLI lifeboat was sent from Mallaig, and Mallaig coastguard team were also asked by the Coastguard to attend at the scene.

He continued: “The yacht was burning with a very intense fire, and was completely burnt out.”

He confirmed that there were no injuries to anyone on the vessel.