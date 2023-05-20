Highlands & Islands One man rescued after fire discovered aboard a yacht near Arisaig A passing vessel helped to save the one passenger aboard the yacht. By Louise Glen May 20 2023, 1.29pm Share One man rescued after fire discovered aboard a yacht near Arisaig Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/5751937/yacht-near-arisaig/ Copy Link 0 comment The yacht was destroyed by the fire. Image: Supplied. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A man was saved by a passing boat when his yacht went on fire yacht near Arisaig. The Coastguard and RNLI Mallaig lifeboat were called at 10.15am this morning to reports of a yacht on fire near to the channel at Arisaig. The man, aboard the Adenia, had raised the alarm. He was rescued by the crew aboard a passing vessel, the Midnight Lady. Yacht completely destroyed His yacht was completely destroyed in the fire. A spokesman for the Coastguard said: “At 10.15am we received a call from a yacht on fire. “The Adenia was in water off of Arisaig, just at the channel. “There was one person onboard who was rescued by a passing vessel – the Midnight Lady.” The RNLI lifeboat was sent from Mallaig, and Mallaig coastguard team were also asked by the Coastguard to attend at the scene. He continued: “The yacht was burning with a very intense fire, and was completely burnt out.” He confirmed that there were no injuries to anyone on the vessel. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
