Controversy over plan to demolish Oban Baptist Church

A row has erupted over plans to demolish a Victorian church in Oban.

Oban Baptist Church on Albany Street was built in 1903.

Its congregation plans to knock the property down and replace it with a modern building on the existing site.

With a growing congregation, more space is needed to accommodate worshipers.

There are also plans to include extra rooms for the increasing number of community groups using the building.

But some people are outraged at the loss of this prominent historic landmark.

Oban and Ganavan Heritage group and a number of individuals are among the official objectors.

A planning application for demolition of the existing building has been lodged with Argyll and Bute Council. It would be replaced by a new church and community building.

The church could become a listed building

As objection mounts, Historic Environment Scotland has been asked to assess the building. The body expects to reach a decision about listing by the end of June.

Colin Erridge, an immediate neighbour, is among the official objectors.

He writes: “The building is a solid, handsome stone-built chapel with a strong and simple form in a very prominent position in the town. It is one of a dwindling number of ecclesiastical buildings still in its original use in Oban.”

Mr Erridge continues: “The building is in remarkably good condition – even for its age. The roof is in good repair and the walls look to be in perfect condition.

“Oban has lost too many perfectly serviceable landmark buildings over the years simply because they have become inconvenient to their owners.”

Oban and Ganavan Heritage group says there isn’t sufficient justification for the demolition.

The church was designed by prominent Oban architect Alexander Shairp. He is behind other Oban landmarks, including the Parish Church, Municipal Buildings, Eader Glinn and Rockfield School.

While the heritage group is not opposed to the church plans to expand, they believe this can be done without demolition.

‘A prominent part of our local heritage’

A spokeswoman said: “We consider it to be an important building due to it being a prominent part of our local heritage, as well as our Scottish heritage.

“The building’s materials used are from a very local source of the finest quality and cannot be replaced. It is held with much local affection and can be a catalyst for many learning opportunities involving our heritage – as well as promote the Baptist Church activities.”

Stuart Lawson, Pastor at Oban Baptist Church, said they would let the public consultation conclude before they consider any further response.

But he shared architect images from Angus Design Associates showing the proposal on local Facebook group Information Oban.

Commenting on a post about the demolition, he wrote: “The proposal is to build a new church on site that will suit modern church and community life.”

He added: “The new building will better suit the growing congregation and the various community groups that use the current premises.”

The church says that its congregation has been increasing over the last 10 years, with the building regularly operating at capacity.

In the application supporting documentation, it states that pre-Covid, the building had a capacity for 97 chairs.

Congregation says rebuild necessary to cope with changes to church life

Post-Covid, with an adult congregation of around 120 people, and a seating capacity of around 75 chairs, this challenge has been “greatly exacerbated.”

Now a rebuild is deemed necessary to accommodate the various groups which meet there.

Noah’s Ark has more than 110 children registered to attend on a weekly basis and welcomes over 200 families and carers a year.

There is also a school uniform bank, which is widely supported by local schools.

The church also engages with and supports other initiatives in Oban such as Hope

Kitchen, Hope2Oban and GreenShoots.

