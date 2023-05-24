Controversy over plan to demolish Oban Baptist Church

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Controversy over plan to demolish Oban Baptist Church

The congregation is growing and wants to build a new church on the existing Albany Street site.

By Rita Campbell
A plan to demolish Oban Baptist Church on Albany Street has caused outrage.
A plan to demolish Oban Baptist Church on Albany Street has caused outrage.

A row has erupted over plans to demolish a Victorian church in Oban.

Oban Baptist Church on Albany Street was built in 1903.

Its congregation plans to knock the property down and replace it with a modern building on the existing site.

The proposal is to rebuild Oban Baptist Church on its existing site. Image: Angus Design Associates/Oban Baptist Church.

With a growing congregation, more space is needed to accommodate worshipers.

There are also plans to include extra rooms for the increasing number of community groups using the building.

But some people are outraged at the loss of this prominent historic landmark.

Oban and Ganavan Heritage group and a number of individuals are among the official objectors.

A planning application for demolition of the existing building has been lodged with Argyll and Bute Council. It would be replaced by a new church and community building.

The church could become a listed building

As objection mounts, Historic Environment Scotland has been asked to assess the building. The body expects to reach a decision about listing by the end of June.

Colin Erridge, an immediate neighbour, is among the official objectors.

He writes: “The building is a solid, handsome stone-built chapel with a strong and simple form in a very prominent position in the town. It is one of a dwindling number of ecclesiastical buildings still in its original use in Oban.”

Mr Erridge continues: “The building is in remarkably good condition – even for its age. The roof is in good repair and the walls look to be in perfect condition.

The rebuild would provide a sea view to some of the neighbours on Albany Street. Image: Angus Design Associates/Oban Baptist Church.

“Oban has lost too many perfectly serviceable landmark buildings over the years simply because they have become inconvenient to their owners.”

Oban and Ganavan Heritage group says there isn’t sufficient justification for the demolition.

The church was designed by prominent Oban architect Alexander Shairp. He is behind other Oban landmarks, including the Parish Church, Municipal Buildings, Eader Glinn and Rockfield School.

While the heritage group is not opposed to the church plans to expand, they believe this can be done without demolition.

‘A prominent part of our local heritage’

A spokeswoman said: “We consider it to be an important building due to it being a prominent part of our local heritage, as well as our Scottish heritage.

“The building’s materials used are from a very local source of the finest quality and cannot be replaced. It is held with much local affection and can be a catalyst for many learning opportunities involving our heritage – as well as promote the Baptist Church activities.”

Stuart Lawson, Pastor at Oban Baptist Church, said they would let the public consultation conclude before they consider any further response.

But he shared architect images from Angus Design Associates showing the proposal on local Facebook group Information Oban.

Architect drawings of the proposed new design showing Albany Street (top) and Shore Street (bottom). Image: Angus Design Associates/Oban Baptist Church.

Commenting on a post about the demolition, he wrote: “The proposal is to build a new church on site that will suit modern church and community life.”

He added: “The new building will better suit the growing congregation and the various community groups that use the current premises.”

The church says that its congregation has been increasing over the last 10 years, with the building regularly operating at capacity.

In the application supporting documentation, it states that pre-Covid, the building had a capacity for 97 chairs.

Congregation says rebuild necessary to cope with changes to church life

Post-Covid, with an adult congregation of around 120 people, and a seating capacity of around 75 chairs, this challenge has been “greatly exacerbated.”

Now a rebuild is deemed necessary to accommodate the various groups which meet there.

Noah’s Ark has more than 110 children registered to attend on a weekly basis and welcomes over 200 families and carers a year.

There is also a school uniform bank, which is widely supported by local schools.

The church also engages with and supports other initiatives in Oban such as Hope
Kitchen, Hope2Oban and GreenShoots.











