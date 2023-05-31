Your town needs YOU: Public input to Fort William regeneration is ‘critical’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Your town needs YOU: Public input to Fort William regeneration is ‘critical’

Fort William 2040 consultation events will be held in the late summer.

By Shannon Morrison
Fort William town centre regeneration masterplan is 'moving forward'. Pictured: Fort William High Street
Fort William high street is buzzing - but what would you like to see done with it? Image: Shannon Morrison/DC Thomson

Lochaber leaders are calling for local residents to have their say on the future of Fort William.

A new regeneration masterplan aims to make the town centre the focal point for the whole community.

Lochaber area committee chairwoman Kate Willis says she looks forward to seeing the vision developed.

The Fort William and Ardnamurchan councillor is also making an appeal for the community to get involved.

Input from the community is ‘critical’ for Fort William regeneration

“Input and help from the Lochaber community will be critical to the success of the masterplan,” she says.

“I urge everyone to get involved and attend the consultation events which will begin late summer.”

Fort William and Ardnamurchan Councillor Kate Willis of the Scottish Green Party
Cllr Kate Willis says the development of a regeneration masterplan is ‘well overdue’. Image: Kate Willis

“The development of a town centre masterplan that includes Fort William High Street, the waterfront, the travel centre, and Nevis Centre is well overdue.”

It is hoped the regenerated town centre will not only provide ‘a positive experience’ for the community, but for visitors too.

Fort William received over 170,000 visitors during 2018, generating £44m for the Outdoor Capital.

The plan will benefit locals and visitors alike

Economy and Infrastructure Committee Chair, Councillor Ken Gowans says Fort William is of ‘huge importance’ to the surrounding communities.

“Locals are the guardians of the town centre and play a key role,” he says.

“[They] offer a sense of place for both the Lochaber residents and the thousands of tourists who visit the area each year.”

Pictured: Fort William's High Street during peak tourist season
Fort William High Street. Image: Shannon Morrison/DC Thomson

“FW2040 has already demonstrated the strength in collaborative working, and I look forward with optimism to the next phase of planning.”

Lochaber Chamber of Commerce CEO, Frazer Coupland says: “Fort William is a place of natural capital and has many unique characteristics and histories.”

“This announcement feels like we are being presented an opportunity to work towards the regeneration of the town.”

“We believe we can revitalise people’s relationships with the town centre by shaping its design and characteristics for the future,” says Mr Coupland.

Alvance ‘welcome’ Fort William town centre regeneration

Alvance British Aluminium is the UK’s last aluminium smelter and one of Fort William’s largest employers.

Alvance British Aluminium smelter, Ben Nevis
Pictured: Alvance aluminium, Ben Nevis.

Due to their size, Alvance depend on high-quality supply chains within the local communities.

This includes engineering services, as well as hotels and accommodation for staff.

Managing Director of Alvance, Tom Uppington, says the regeneration of Fort William town centre is ‘welcomed’.

Mr Uppington says: “A thriving town centre is key to retaining and attracting talent for industry in the area.”

“This masterplan in action is fundamental to increase confidence for businesses to invest further, allowing us all to thrive and grow together.”

The masterplan is being prepared by Highland and Islands Enterprise and Lochaber Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Highland Council.

The plan’s implementation will then be overseen by the Fort William 2040 (FW2040) Programme Board.

