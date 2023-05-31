Your town needs YOU: Public input to Fort William regeneration is ‘critical’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lochaber leaders are calling for local residents to have their say on the future of Fort William.

A new regeneration masterplan aims to make the town centre the focal point for the whole community.

Lochaber area committee chairwoman Kate Willis says she looks forward to seeing the vision developed.

The Fort William and Ardnamurchan councillor is also making an appeal for the community to get involved.

Input from the community is ‘critical’ for Fort William regeneration

“Input and help from the Lochaber community will be critical to the success of the masterplan,” she says.

“I urge everyone to get involved and attend the consultation events which will begin late summer.”

“The development of a town centre masterplan that includes Fort William High Street, the waterfront, the travel centre, and Nevis Centre is well overdue.”

It is hoped the regenerated town centre will not only provide ‘a positive experience’ for the community, but for visitors too.

Fort William received over 170,000 visitors during 2018, generating £44m for the Outdoor Capital.

The plan will benefit locals and visitors alike

Economy and Infrastructure Committee Chair, Councillor Ken Gowans says Fort William is of ‘huge importance’ to the surrounding communities.

“Locals are the guardians of the town centre and play a key role,” he says.

“[They] offer a sense of place for both the Lochaber residents and the thousands of tourists who visit the area each year.”

“FW2040 has already demonstrated the strength in collaborative working, and I look forward with optimism to the next phase of planning.”

Lochaber Chamber of Commerce CEO, Frazer Coupland says: “Fort William is a place of natural capital and has many unique characteristics and histories.”

“This announcement feels like we are being presented an opportunity to work towards the regeneration of the town.”

“We believe we can revitalise people’s relationships with the town centre by shaping its design and characteristics for the future,” says Mr Coupland.

Alvance ‘welcome’ Fort William town centre regeneration

Alvance British Aluminium is the UK’s last aluminium smelter and one of Fort William’s largest employers.

Due to their size, Alvance depend on high-quality supply chains within the local communities.

This includes engineering services, as well as hotels and accommodation for staff.

Managing Director of Alvance, Tom Uppington, says the regeneration of Fort William town centre is ‘welcomed’.

Mr Uppington says: “A thriving town centre is key to retaining and attracting talent for industry in the area.”

“This masterplan in action is fundamental to increase confidence for businesses to invest further, allowing us all to thrive and grow together.”

The masterplan is being prepared by Highland and Islands Enterprise and Lochaber Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Highland Council.

The plan’s implementation will then be overseen by the Fort William 2040 (FW2040) Programme Board.

