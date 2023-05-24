Highland Council U-turns on bouncy castle ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland Council U-turns on bouncy castle ban

Highland Council recently announced inflatables would be banned from their venues amid health and safety concerns.

By Michelle Henderson
Children bouncing on a colourful bouncy castle
Highland Council banned the use of bouncy castles at their premises over safety concerns. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A council which banned bouncy castles due to health and safety concerns has now made a U-turn but issued a raft of new guidelines.

Highland Council recently announced that inflatables, such as bouncy castles and slides, would be banned from the council and High Life Highland premises.

Officials said they were putting a ” foreseeable pause” on the hiring of inflatables because of concerns about accidents.

However, in response to mounting pressure, the council has reviewed the decision and said new conditions will be put in place to permit their use.

Operators will be required to carry out a risk assessment and hold appropriate insurance ahead of each event to ensure safety is maintained at all times.

A council spokesman said: “The new conditions of let are intended to enable the council to ensure that for any particular event inflatable devices meet all required safety standards; the operators of these devices can show that they have carried out appropriate risk assessments; that they hold the appropriate insurances to cover any risk to users of the equipment and to cover any other risks that can arise from these inflatable devices being used on council premises.”

Children having fun on colourful inflatables
Highland Council has now reconsidered the ban, instead issuing new safety guidelines. Image: Shutterstock

Safety fears spark widespread ban

The Inverness Courier first covered the ban, reporting that the size of the region was making it difficult for council staff to carry out thorough risk assessments.

While acknowledging the appeal – and demand – for inflatables, the council said they had concern about accidents.

In a previous statement, a spokesman said: “The reality of our wonderful and dynamic landscape is that its considerable size, access to some locations and availability of appropriate staff, creates challenges which mean that is not possible to carry out the checks needed, which occur multiple times a year across a vast estate of over 200 schools.

“Therefore, until we have the structures in place to meet these requirements, a regrettable pause will be placed on the hire of inflatables.”

