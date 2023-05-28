‘Everybody had a harrowing story to tell’: Inverness diplomat spearheaded rescue from war-torn Sudan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Everybody had a harrowing story to tell’: Inverness diplomat spearheaded rescue from war-torn Sudan

Grace Chun recalled some of the "harrowing" cases she saw while leading a rescue operation in Cyprus - brining thousands of UK nationals to safety.

By Denny Andonova
Military officers helping people be evacuated from Sudan.
The rapid deployment team was sent to Cyprus after violence erupted in Sudan last month. Image: Foreign Office.

An Inverness diplomat has described the “horrors and heartbreaks” she witnessed while helping Brits flee war-torn Sudan.

Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) official Grace Chun spearheaded the UK Government’s operation in Cyprus after violence erupted in Sudan last month.

The 56-year-old led the rapid deployment team in what has been described as the “longest and largest evacuation by a Western nation”, rescuing more than 2,450 people.

Diplomat Grace Chun, from Inverness, helped evacuate Brits from Sudan. Image: Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

More than 800 people have been killed since brutal fighting broke out between Sudan’s military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on April 15.

Another 1.3 million civilians are estimated to have been forced to flee their homes and seek safety in other countries.

‘There were people coming in with gunshots’

Now back in the UK, Ms Chun recalled some of the “harrowing” cases she saw while in Cyprus.

“Lots of people arriving had been caught up in the violence and had had traumatic experiences,” she said. “Everybody had quite a harrowing story to tell.

“There were people coming in who had gunshot wounds or ill and infirm. Others said they were hiding for days before they could make an attempt to escape.

Thousands were evacuated from Sudan and brought to safety. Image: Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

“The Cypriots had a doctor on hand 24/7 so that if anyone came in needing wounds treated or any kind of injury or illness, they were dealt with right away.

“We had a mum who had a baby, born by caesarean, who was just days old. And from a human perspective you cannot imagine what strength and bravery it took to get from Sudan to Cyprus under those kind of circumstances.

“There were other mums with babies who were ill, quiet and withdrawn. The difference in these children after a night of treatment and being rehydrated was amazing. They looked like different people and it was just really heartening.”

Watch: British nationals being evacuated from Sudan by UK military personnel and civil servants

Ms Chun added that her most “heart-breaking” memory is helping a woman who had seen her mother be killed in front of her.

Looking back on the operation, she is glad to have been able to offer support and kindness to this woman and others going through this feel safe and less afraid.

Ms Chun said: “At the end of the day, we got over 2,400 people out, so we will have undoubtedly saved lives as the fighting continues to rage across Sudan.”

Helping thousands of UK nationals get to safety

The Inverness mum of two has worked for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office for more than 30 years, helping evacuate thousands of UK nationals.

She led rescue operations when the Thomas Cook travel firm collapsed and when hundreds were left stranded on a Fred Olsen cruise ship after a Covid outbreak in 2020.

Ms Chun was also involved in the 2015 evacuation of Brits from neighbouring South Sudan.

UK rapid deployment teams were sent to four different places. Image: Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

She said: “Having been involved in the evacuation from Juba in 2015, it was very sad to see us having to carry out another evacuation from that region.

“I was right at the heart of that one. I remember flying in and us evacuating a whole bunch of people. Then we went back in the next day and evacuated more.

“It’s scary describing it, but at the time you know you’ve got a job to do and you just go into humanitarian support mode and think ‘Right, let’s get these people to safety’ and that is your focus. It is very rewarding when you get people out.”

Efforts to support war-torn Sudan

The UK Government has contributed more than £250m in humanitarian support to Sudan over the past five years.

Officials also recently committed a further £5m of lifesaving aid to help those displaced from their homes by the war.

UK rapid deployment teams – like the one led by Ms Chun – were sent to Khartoum, Port Sudan and Saudi Arabian city Jeddah to support British nationals in need of help.

Sudan war evacuation
Image: Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “I’m incredibly proud of the vital work that people like Grace are doing to help the most vulnerable in response to humanitarian crises around the globe – often in very challenging circumstances.

“People from across the UK have been at the very heart of our efforts to help people fleeing Sudan in their hour of need, and I am grateful for their tireless service and dedication.

Image: Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

“The UK has coordinated the longest and largest evacuation of any Western country and brought 2450 people to safety from Sudan.

“Our priority now is to ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches those who need it and to continue to press for a long-term ceasefire.”

