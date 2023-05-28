Harry Styles dances on stage with Shetland flag

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northern fans of world-wide sensation Harry Styles got a unexpected treat at his latest concert when the singer waved the Shetland flag on stage.

Thousands flocked to Edinburgh this weekend to see the award-winning performer live at Murrayfield Stadium as part of the Harry Styles: Love On Tour.

Dozens of videos have since been shared online, showing Styles dancing around the stage in colourful costumes with crowds singing along in excitement.

Spirits got even higher when one fan threw a Shetland flag in front of Styles during his song Satellite.

The Watermelon singer picked up the flag immediately and waved it across the stage before hanging it on a pole.

The flag is believed to belong to Tahlia Leslie, who has now shared an appeal on TikTok, asking people to share more videos and photos of this precious moment.

In her post, she also used the opportunity to correct wrong assumptions this was the Scottish flag, and asked if anyone could help track it down as she never got it back.