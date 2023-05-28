Harry Styles dances on stage with Shetland flag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Harry Styles dances on stage with Shetland flag

The award-winning singer performed for thousands of people at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

By Denny Andonova
Harry Styles flies a Shetland flag
Harry Styles waved the Shetland flag at Edinburgh concert on Friday. Image: sandralang2/TikTok.

Northern fans of world-wide sensation Harry Styles got a unexpected treat at his latest concert when the singer waved the Shetland flag on stage.

Thousands flocked to Edinburgh this weekend to see the award-winning performer live at Murrayfield Stadium as part of the Harry Styles: Love On Tour.

Dozens of videos have since been shared online, showing Styles dancing around the stage in colourful costumes with crowds singing along in excitement.

Spirits got even higher when one fan threw a Shetland flag in front of Styles during his song Satellite.

@taleslie11

if anyone has any photos or videos please contact us pls!!!! PS THIS IS NOT A SCOTLAND FLAG LOL 💙🤍💙🤍 we never got it back lol does anyone have it by any chance xoxox #harrystyles #hslot #edinburgh #hslotedinburgh #fypシ #shetland #scotland

♬ Satellite – Harry Styles

The Watermelon singer picked up the flag immediately and waved it across the stage before hanging it on a pole.

The flag is believed to belong to Tahlia Leslie, who has now shared an appeal on TikTok, asking people to share more videos and photos of this precious moment.

In her post, she also used the opportunity to correct wrong assumptions this was the Scottish flag, and asked if anyone could help track it down as she never got it back.

Image: sandralang2/TikTok.

