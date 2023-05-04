North Sea oil worker survives mortar attack and flees Sudan amidst fighting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Sea oil worker survives mortar attack and flees Sudan amidst fighting

Aberdeen University graduate Mohammed Kadouk survived a mortar attack on his family's home in Khartoum.

By Dale Haslam
North Sea oil worker Mohammed Kadouk, his wife Ethar, and their newborn daughter Noor have fled war-torn Sudan.
North Sea oil worker Mohammed Kadouk, his wife Ethar, and their newborn daughter Noor have fled war-torn Sudan. Image: Supplied.

An oil worker whose house was bombed in Sudan has fled to safety with his family.

Aberdeen University graduate Mohammed Kadouk survived a mortar attack on his family’s home in Khartoum last month.

His neighbour, a 16-year-old girl, died in the attack.

Mohammed, 42, has worked for Bridge of Don-based engineering firm Saipem UK for 15 years.

He left Aberdeen in mid-March to visit loved ones in Khartoum.

The ROV Supervisor was due to fly back to work on April 17 – but a bloody civil war broke out two days earlier and has since killed several thousand people.

Newborn baby arrived days before conflict began

The conflict forced Mohammed to shelter at his family home in central Khartoum – between the two factions.

To complicate things further, Mohammed’s wife Ethar gave birth to a baby girl, Noor, just days before the conflict began – and they had limited access to baby supplies.

After eight days of hunkering down in the capital, the family took a bus to Port of Sudan and were evacuated on a Royal Navy ship to Saudi Arabia.

Mohammed was born in Cardiff and spent his childhood in Sudan before moving to Edinburgh, where he finished school.

He then studied electronics at Aberdeen University and began working for Saipem UK in 2007.

The dad of two left the firm in 2017 but still works for it via an agency.

‘It was a routine visit – or so I thought’

Mohammed said: “The job offers shift patterns that allow me to return to Sudan.

“I’ve got a small farm there that I’ve been tending for years.

“This was just a routine visit – or so I thought.

“I had been working in Scotland in early March, then did a survival refresher course in Aberdeen, then flew to Sudan.

“The first few days were normal – and I even received an email on April 14 with my flight details for April 17 – but fighting started on April 15.

“In hindsight, it’s good that I wasn’t able to take that flight as it would have been impossible for me to get back to my family in Khartoum.”

Describing the ferocity of the battle, Mohammed said: “I was living very close to the military command where most of the intense fighting was taking place.

‘A bullet killed a girl. She was only 16’.

“A shell hit our house, broke all the windows and made a big dent on the roof and also in my neighbour’s roof.

“A stray bullet went in there and killed a girl, she was only 16.

Mohammed Kadouk and his relatives shelter in one room in Sudan. Khartoum, Sudan. Supplied by Mohammed Kadouk. Image: Supplied.

“All of us were huddled in the middle of the house away from windows and there was no power or water for the first week.

“It was impossible to get supplies.

“We were scared because jails had been opened, places were being robbed and there was total lawlessness – and we didn’t know where missiles were going to land.”

‘It was absolute terror’

A week after fighting began, Mohammed and his family paid £120 each for a bus that took a perilous 19-hour journey to the Port of Sudan.

He said: “It was very scary. There were checkpoints and every guy was questioned.

"To see the fear in the faces of the women and the children totally shook me."

Aberdeen University graduate Mohammed Kadouk

“To see the fear in the faces of the women and the children totally shook me.

“You just didn’t know what these soldiers would do. It was absolute terror.”

Mohammed Kadouk, his wife Ethar, and their newborn daughter Noor on the bus from Khartoum to Port of Sudan. Supplied by Mohammed Kadouk

After arriving at the port safely, Mohammed found a flat and would ask for information each day about evacuation of Brits – but there was none.

Until one day he got lucky.

“The port is safe, but it was absolute chaos, with many people – foreign nationals – sleeping rough,” said Mohammed.

‘There were military guys – they were so helpful’

He added: “The phone network was really bad so you couldn’t rely on it for hearing from the Consulate.

“One morning I thought ‘British representatives must be somewhere – and probably at a nice hotel, like the Coral’ so I went there – and there were British military guys.

“They were so helpful with everything, including nappies and toys which we were very grateful for. They were great guys.”

After a week at the port, Mohammed and his loved ones left on a Royal Navy ship on Sunday and arrived into Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

Mohammed Kadouk, holding his newborn daughter Noor and son Omar, six. Port of Sudan. Supplied by Mohammed Kadouk

He is currently completing paperwork before flying back to Scotland in the coming days.

‘Amazing support from home’

Mohammed said: “I’ve had such amazing support from people in the north-east.

“I’ve had really supportive messages from friends in Peterhead, Ellon, Inverness, and all over Scotland – people I know through work and studying.”

His son Omar, six, was interviewed by CNN when the family arrived in Saudi Arabia.

Posted by Mohammed Kadouk on Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Omar told the cameras: “I don’t ever want to see Khartoum again because I’m scared that something will happen and I’ll not be able to get out.”

Reflecting on the last few weeks, Mohammed said: “It chokes me up every time I think about what has happened to Sudan.

“It’s pretty raw. My hope is for peace.”

