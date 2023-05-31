Shetland castle on sale for £30,000 but comes with £12 million catch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shetland castle on sale for £30,000 but comes with £12 million catch

Boasting two folly towers and 40 acres of land, the 200-year-old castle is up for grabs for less than the price of a flat.

By Lottie Hood
A photo of Brough Lodge on Fetlar, Shetland which is up for sale for £30,000.
Brough Lodge is situated on Fetlar and is up for sale. Image: Rightmove

Brough Lodge in Shetland is on the market for a very reasonable £30,000 – but needs £12 million in upgrades.

Cheaper than the price of most flats, property hunters can buy their very own castle on the Island of Fetlar.

Boasting two folly towers and 40 acres of land, the 200-year-old A-listed building is up for grabs for just £30,000. 

However, the cost of renovating to the building means potential buyers may need a few spare million spare to cover the repairs.

An aerial shot of Brough Lodge on Fetlar, Shetland
The proceeds of the sale will go towards preserving Shetland heritage. Image: Rightmove.

‘A unique and very special opportunity’

The gothic crumbling castle was built by Lerwick merchant, Arthur Nicolson of Lochend in 1825.

A building of unique architecture, it is said the design was inspired by Mr Nicolson’s many tours around Europe.

The property itself is made up of a two-storey house, courtyard, walled gardens and folly towers. At one time, the 40 acre grounds even included a nine-hole golf course.

It has lain empty since the 1970s, until the Brough Lodge Trust worked to restore the building.

Following extensive repairs costing £500,000, the trust is now appealing for a “philanthropic entrepreneur” to take on £12 million plans to transform the site.

The “world-class retreat” proposals would help keep the existing building while creating 24 “stunning” bedrooms and an elevated restaurant.

In their pitch video, it is described as a “unique and very special opportunity”.

Speaking in the clip, a spokeswoman for the trust said: “The buildings and land are now offered for sale to someone with the passion and ability to transform the site.

“In this beautiful setting there is an opportunity to create an exceptional world-class retreat, offering an outstanding experience for guests.

“It would also make a contribution to the preservation of a priceless heritage and strengthen the economy of this island community.”

Proceeds to go towards preserving Shetland heritage

An image of of the house part of Brough Lodge.
£500,000 has been spent on making the building watertight. Image: Rightmove.

Fetlar is the smallest of Shetland’s three North Isles and is a 25 minute ferry journey away from the neighbouring islands of Yell and Unst .

The island of 61 inhabitants is well known for its variety of bird life, green landscape and rich fertile soil.

It is hoped guests at Brough Lodge will get the chance to take in the landscape while taking part in yoga and textiles classes. Experiences in Shetland traditions of knitting and weaving were also proposed in the plan.

Brough Lodge Trust said all proceeds from the sale would go towards tuition in hand knitting for children, keeping the island’s heritage alive.

