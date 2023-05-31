Shetland castle on sale for £30,000 but comes with £12 million catch

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brough Lodge in Shetland is on the market for a very reasonable £30,000 – but needs £12 million in upgrades.

Cheaper than the price of most flats, property hunters can buy their very own castle on the Island of Fetlar.

Boasting two folly towers and 40 acres of land, the 200-year-old A-listed building is up for grabs for just £30,000.

However, the cost of renovating to the building means potential buyers may need a few spare million spare to cover the repairs.

‘A unique and very special opportunity’

The gothic crumbling castle was built by Lerwick merchant, Arthur Nicolson of Lochend in 1825.

A building of unique architecture, it is said the design was inspired by Mr Nicolson’s many tours around Europe.

The property itself is made up of a two-storey house, courtyard, walled gardens and folly towers. At one time, the 40 acre grounds even included a nine-hole golf course.

It has lain empty since the 1970s, until the Brough Lodge Trust worked to restore the building.

Following extensive repairs costing £500,000, the trust is now appealing for a “philanthropic entrepreneur” to take on £12 million plans to transform the site.

The “world-class retreat” proposals would help keep the existing building while creating 24 “stunning” bedrooms and an elevated restaurant.

In their pitch video, it is described as a “unique and very special opportunity”.

Speaking in the clip, a spokeswoman for the trust said: “The buildings and land are now offered for sale to someone with the passion and ability to transform the site.

“In this beautiful setting there is an opportunity to create an exceptional world-class retreat, offering an outstanding experience for guests.

“It would also make a contribution to the preservation of a priceless heritage and strengthen the economy of this island community.”

Proceeds to go towards preserving Shetland heritage

Fetlar is the smallest of Shetland’s three North Isles and is a 25 minute ferry journey away from the neighbouring islands of Yell and Unst .

The island of 61 inhabitants is well known for its variety of bird life, green landscape and rich fertile soil.

It is hoped guests at Brough Lodge will get the chance to take in the landscape while taking part in yoga and textiles classes. Experiences in Shetland traditions of knitting and weaving were also proposed in the plan.

Brough Lodge Trust said all proceeds from the sale would go towards tuition in hand knitting for children, keeping the island’s heritage alive.