Fire crews leave Inverness primary school after false alarm

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews have have left Merkinch Primary School after checking the building was safe.

The fire service was called to the school at around 10.15am today after a fire alarm was activated.

It is understood that children were evacuated from the building.

An alarm was heard by neighbours to the Merkinch school.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We were called to Telford Road in Inverness.

“We received a call at 10.17am and one appliance from Inverness attended.

“It was a false alarm and the crew left the scene at around 10.30am.”