What a heat! Highlands among hottest in UK today with temperatures above 20C

Today is due to be the hottest day in the Highlands so far this year with temperatures expected to rival the warmest in the UK.

Aviemore and Fort Augustus are both expected to hit 23C this afternoon with the weather due to stay warm throughout the week.

Other parts of the Highlands are expected to peak above 20C with much of the north experiencing clear sky, beaming sunshine and hot weather.

However, temperatures continue to plunge overnight with the Met Office recording -1C last night in Kinbrace, about 30 miles south of Thurso.

Meanwhile, cloud has kept temperatures cool on the East Coast but the sky is expected to clear as the afternoon goes on.

What’s the forecast for Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray?

Today is expected to be the warmest day across most of the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire this week, but the sun is due to stay.

The West Coast is expected to get the best of the weather with Fort William due to hit 21C on Wednesday with blue sky until Thursday.

Most of the rest of the Highlands and Moray will have clear spells mixed with some cloud but remaining warm throughout.

However, cloud will persist across Aberdeen and the rest of the East Coast with temperatures only due to pick up at the weekend.

As May and meteorological spring come to a close what does the start of June have to offer? Here's Rachel with all the details 👇 pic.twitter.com/zffJI0uhmU — Met Office (@metoffice) May 29, 2023

How hot will it get today and tomorrow?

Aberdeen, sunny intervals today 14C, cloudy tomorrow 13C

Inverness, sunny today 19C, sunny intervals tomorrow 17C

Elgin, sunny today 17C, sunny intervals tomorrow 15C

Aviemore, sunny today 23C, sunny tomorrow 21C

Kinlochewe, sunny today 19C, sunny tomorrow 18C

Fort William, sunny today 21C, sunny tomorrow 23C

Braemar, sunny today 22C, sunny tomorrow 19C

Peterhead, cloudy today 13C, cloudy tomorrow 13C

Laurencekirk, sunny intervals today 14C, cloudy tomorrow 13C

Wick, sunny intervals today 13C, cloudy tomorrow 13C

Stornoway, cloudy today 14C, cloudy tomorrow 14C

Kirkwall, cloudy today 13C, cloudy tomorrow 12C

Lerwick, cloudy today 12C, cloudy tomorrow 11C