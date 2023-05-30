What a heat! Highlands among hottest in UK today with temperatures above 20C

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What a heat! Highlands among hottest in UK today with temperatures above 20C

The sun is due to stay for the rest of the week across the north.

By David Mackay
A man stands on the end of a pontoon while holding a rubber ring and looking at a small boat moored alongside.
The Highlands and Moray are expected to get the best of the weather this week. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Today is due to be the hottest day in the Highlands so far this year with temperatures expected to rival the warmest in the UK.

Aviemore and Fort Augustus are both expected to hit 23C this afternoon with the weather due to stay warm throughout the week.

Other parts of the Highlands are expected to peak above 20C with much of the north experiencing clear sky, beaming sunshine and hot weather.

A small group of people sit on the beach in front of some colourful beach huts with not a cloud in the sky.
Beaches are expected to be busy this week as people search for the sun. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

However, temperatures continue to plunge overnight with the Met Office recording -1C last night in Kinbrace, about 30 miles south of Thurso.

Meanwhile, cloud has kept temperatures cool on the East Coast but the sky is expected to clear as the afternoon goes on.

What’s the forecast for Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray?

Today is expected to be the warmest day across most of the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire this week, but the sun is due to stay.

The West Coast is expected to get the best of the weather with Fort William due to hit 21C on Wednesday with blue sky until Thursday.

Most of the rest of the Highlands and Moray will have clear spells mixed with some cloud but remaining warm throughout.

However, cloud will persist across Aberdeen and the rest of the East Coast with temperatures only due to pick up at the weekend.

How hot will it get today and tomorrow?

  • Aberdeen, sunny intervals today 14C, cloudy tomorrow 13C
  • Inverness, sunny today 19C, sunny intervals tomorrow 17C
  • Elgin, sunny today 17C, sunny intervals tomorrow 15C
  • Aviemore, sunny today 23C, sunny tomorrow 21C
  • Kinlochewe, sunny today 19C, sunny tomorrow 18C
  • Fort William, sunny today 21C, sunny tomorrow 23C
Panoramic view of Fort William and Caol as seen from Upper Achintore.
Fort William is expected to be among the warmest places this week. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
  • Braemar, sunny today 22C, sunny tomorrow 19C
  • Peterhead, cloudy today 13C, cloudy tomorrow 13C
  • Laurencekirk, sunny intervals today 14C, cloudy tomorrow 13C
  • Wick, sunny intervals today 13C, cloudy tomorrow 13C
  • Stornoway, cloudy today 14C, cloudy tomorrow 14C
  • Kirkwall, cloudy today 13C, cloudy tomorrow 12C
  • Lerwick, cloudy today 12C, cloudy tomorrow 11C

