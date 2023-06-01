‘Lazy to the extreme’: Inverness Gaelic signs were not approved by Highland Council

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Council has said Gaelic signs in Inverness are not the final version and it is working with developers to correct those that have been put up in error.

Last night a social media storm whipped up over a number of Gaelic signs that used literal translations and English words.

Gaelic TV presenter and influencer Calum Maclean, who is from Inverness, said he was disappointed at the signs.

‘Disrespectful’ Inverness Gaelic street signs

In a tweet, he said: “Crap effort, disrespectful, pathetic @HighlandCouncil.”

He was responding to a tweet by Al, with user name @Albannach91 about a number of street signs on a new development in Inverness.

Photographs from the tweet show Benbecula Place translated as Aite Benbecula and Drummossie Road as Rathad Drumossie. The translation has not taken place on the English names of Drummossie or Benbecula, but road – rathad, and place – aite have been very roughly translated.

On his twitter post Al wrote: “Is this really the best you can do @HighlandCouncil? This isn’t bilingual – it’s lazy to the extreme. #Gaelic #Gàidhlig.”

He continued: “Did you lose your translator on the corner? Lazy. No excuse.

“This just feeds into the argument that bilingual signage is a waste of money. Because this is garbage.”

Errors flagged up with developer

Highland Council said it had not approved the signs and was speaking with the development owner Barratts.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “In line with Highland Council policy, correct translations were provided to the developer for their street signs in this housing development in 2019 following consultation with Ainmean-Àite na h-Alba.

“Highland Council also requested sight of templates prior to manufacture. This was not done and the developer subsequently sourced their own translations.

“These errors have been flagged up with the developer.”

She added: “The roads are not yet adopted by the Highland Council, however we are working with the developer to ensure the street signs are corrected before adoption takes place.”