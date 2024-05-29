Woman, 74, dies following single-vehicle crash south of Oban

A 74-year-old woman has died following a crash south of Oban.

Emergency services were called to the A816, Lochgilphead to Oban road at around 11.20am on Tuesday following reports of a single-vehicle crash.

The woman was driving a blue Renault Kadjar at the time of the accident, which occurred near Ardfern.

She was taken to hospital, where she later died.

Police launch probe into fatal crash

Police have now launched an investigation to establish the events leading up to the incident.

Officers are appealing for dashcam footage to assist with their inquiries.

Road Policing Sergeant Kenny Malaney said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died.

“I’m keen to speak to anyone who saw the collision or the Renault Kadjar prior to it.

“If you were in the area at the time and have a dashcam, please review your footage and bring anything of importance to our attention.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 1182 of May 28.