Woman, 74, dies following single-vehicle crash south of Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Woman, 74, dies following single-vehicle crash south of Oban

The pensioner was taken to hospital but later died.

By Michelle Henderson
Police take with trees and bushes in the background.
Police have launched an investigation into the fatal car crash which claimed the life of a 74-year-old woman. Image: Shutterstock.

A 74-year-old woman has died following a crash south of Oban.

Emergency services were called to the A816, Lochgilphead to Oban road at around 11.20am on Tuesday following reports of a single-vehicle crash.

The woman was driving a blue Renault Kadjar at the time of the accident, which occurred near Ardfern.

She was taken to hospital, where she later died.

View of the A816 with fields on both sides.
The one-vehicle crash took place on the A816 Lochgilphead to Oban road on Tuesday. Image: Google Street View.

Police launch probe into fatal crash

Police have now launched an investigation to establish the events leading up to the incident.

Officers are appealing for dashcam footage to assist with their inquiries.

Road Policing Sergeant Kenny Malaney said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died.

“I’m keen to speak to anyone who saw the collision or the Renault Kadjar prior to it.

“If you were in the area at the time and have a dashcam, please review your footage and bring anything of importance to our attention.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 1182 of May 28.

More from Highlands & Islands

Breaking news logo
Woman assaulted in Stornoway street
incident on the A96
Two pensioners seriously injured and woman arrested following A96 crash near Nairn
The Plantation, Fort William
Plantation people: What's it like to live in the Fort William housing estate?
Alastair Campbell believes Westminster has a lot still to learn about the Highlands. Image: Inverness Chamber of Commerce
Alastair Campbell: Westminster's 'romantic' view of the Highlands downplays the area's role in the…
Serious crash on the A96
A96 reopens between Nairn and Forres after crash
Map of Scotland covered by a yellow weather warning for Thunderstorms.
More thunderstorms to hit north and north-east as another weather warning issued
Mary Molloy and Lochaber MRT on Rum.
'Please stay positive for mum': Search continues two days on for missing Isle of…
Train services between Inverness and Wick are affected.
Services return to normal after vehicle collision with bridge near Wick
a890
Four firefighters taken to hospital after NC500 crash
Rhona Duncan admitted ill-treating and wilfully neglecting a man in her care. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Drunk carer fined for abandoning wheelchair-bound man at Inverurie music festival

Conversation