Father and son reported missing after failing to return home from Glencoe hillwalking trip

A father and son have been reported missing after failing to return home from a hillwalking trip.

Tom Parry and 12-year-old Richie were due to return to Cheshire on Wednesday after visiting Glen Nevis and Glencoe.

They had been visiting the Highlands together to go hillwalking.

Their car has since been found in the Three Sisters car park in Glencoe where they stopped on Tuesday.

Police have shared an appeal with the public to help trace the father and son and are carrying out “extensive” searches.

Tom, 49, is described as being around 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build with brown and grey curly hair.

Officers believe he may have been wearing a black and orange jacket.

Richie is described as being about 5ft tall and of slim build with light brown hair.

He could be wearing a bright orange jacket.

Inspector Craig Johnstone said: “Tom and Richie have not returned home as planned and extensive searches and inquiries are ongoing in the Glencoe area to locate them as soon as possible.

“I urge anyone who believes they may have seen or spoken to them to get in touch urgently.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 0960 of May 29.”