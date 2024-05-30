Emergency services rush to A85 crash as major road closed in both directions

The A85 road has been closed in both directions after a crash near Loch Awe.

Emergency services have rushed to scene of the collision after it happened around 12.02pm this afternoon.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area as police respond the one-vehicle crash.

The major Oban to Perth route has currently impassable.

It is unknown whether anyone was injured as a result of the incident.

The Scottish Ambulance Service have both been contacted for further information about this incident.

A police spokesperson said: “The A85 at Loch Awe is closed as emergency services deal with a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

“One person has been injured. Police were called around 11.20am this morning.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area.”

More to follow.