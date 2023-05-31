Island communities braced for weeks of disruption as CalMac vessels withdrawn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Island communities braced for weeks of disruption as CalMac vessels withdrawn

Both MV Hebridean Isles and MV Finlaggan are being withdrawn from service for several weeks.

By Michelle Henderson
MV Hebridean Isles has been experiencing pitch control issues, forcing CalMac bosses to withdraw it from service. Image: Shutterstock.

Two CalMac ferries are being pulled from service leading to widespread disruption for island communities.

MV Hebridean Isles will enter the dry dock this evening due to continued pitch control issues.

The vessel, which services Kennacraig to Islay alongside MV Finlaggan, will not return to Islay this weekend as planned but instead undergo emergency repairs.

Its departure from service will be followed by the withdrawal of its sister vessel MV Finlaggan.

From Saturday evening, the ferry will make its final voyage to Islay before travelling to the dry dock.

CalMac bosses have confirmed its departure is due to lengthy delays to its annual maintenance.

CalMac apologise for the disruption to island services

Robert Morrison, operations director for CalMac, acknowledged the knock-on affects these alterations will have on island communities.

He said: “This was an extremely difficult decision and I understand that this will be disruptive for the local community and for customers who had planned to use this route.

“I apologise for the effect that this cancellation will have and can assure customers that we are working hard to get vessels back in service.”

<br />MV Isle of Arran is being redeployed alongside MV Lord of the Isles to operate services to and from Islay. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Two-vessel service for Islay

From Sunday, MV Lord of the Isles will be redeployed to operate alongside MV Isle of Arran on a two-vessel service on Islay.

Commuters are being braced for weeks of disruption, due to reduced capacity onboard.

The amended timetable has forced ferry bosses to withdraw the Lochboisdale service for a period of almost four weeks.

Services will cease on Saturday and are scheduled to be reinstated from June 30.

Officials are currently investigating proposals for additional sailings on the Sound of Barra and on the Little Minch crossings to support displaced traffic.

Meanwhile, CalMac bosses have pledged to review the cancellations if MV Hebrides Isles returns to service before the end of the month.

Mr Morrison added: “MV Alfred has had a temporary repair carried out to her thruster – however, she cannot operate the published timetable as she is unable to operate to Kennacraig and would need to operate to either Troon or Campbeltown, which reduces the number of sailings that could be carried out. Therefore, the decision has been taken to retain her on the Arran service.”

