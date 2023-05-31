Island communities braced for weeks of disruption as CalMac vessels withdrawn

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two CalMac ferries are being pulled from service leading to widespread disruption for island communities.

MV Hebridean Isles will enter the dry dock this evening due to continued pitch control issues.

The vessel, which services Kennacraig to Islay alongside MV Finlaggan, will not return to Islay this weekend as planned but instead undergo emergency repairs.

Its departure from service will be followed by the withdrawal of its sister vessel MV Finlaggan.

From Saturday evening, the ferry will make its final voyage to Islay before travelling to the dry dock.

CalMac bosses have confirmed its departure is due to lengthy delays to its annual maintenance.

CalMac apologise for the disruption to island services

Robert Morrison, operations director for CalMac, acknowledged the knock-on affects these alterations will have on island communities.

He said: “This was an extremely difficult decision and I understand that this will be disruptive for the local community and for customers who had planned to use this route.

“I apologise for the effect that this cancellation will have and can assure customers that we are working hard to get vessels back in service.”

Two-vessel service for Islay

From Sunday, MV Lord of the Isles will be redeployed to operate alongside MV Isle of Arran on a two-vessel service on Islay.

Commuters are being braced for weeks of disruption, due to reduced capacity onboard.

The amended timetable has forced ferry bosses to withdraw the Lochboisdale service for a period of almost four weeks.

Services will cease on Saturday and are scheduled to be reinstated from June 30.

🔶AMBER #Kennacraig #Islay Until 3rd June During this period, an amended two vessel timetable will be operated by MV Finlaggan and MV Isle of Arran. Please see: https://t.co/k1V8S6iHQ8 — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) May 31, 2023

Officials are currently investigating proposals for additional sailings on the Sound of Barra and on the Little Minch crossings to support displaced traffic.

Meanwhile, CalMac bosses have pledged to review the cancellations if MV Hebrides Isles returns to service before the end of the month.

Mr Morrison added: “MV Alfred has had a temporary repair carried out to her thruster – however, she cannot operate the published timetable as she is unable to operate to Kennacraig and would need to operate to either Troon or Campbeltown, which reduces the number of sailings that could be carried out. Therefore, the decision has been taken to retain her on the Arran service.”