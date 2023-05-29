Ferries cancelled after technical fault on MV Loch Frisa on Oban to Craignure route

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Travel

Ferries cancelled after technical fault on MV Loch Frisa on Oban to Craignure route

Islanders launch survey to assess impact of widespread disruption on route

By Louise Glen
The Loch Frisa on the water near the port in Craignure sailing out onto a calm sea.
The Loch Frisa near Craignure, Mull. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

CalMac’s MV Loch Frisa services between Oban and Craignure were cancelled early today due to a technical fault.

Following a weekend of mixed messages of who could travel on the route, Bank Holiday Monday has begun with a concern about one of the newest ferries on the West Coast and Hebridean routes.

The fault was repaired and service will resume from the 10am Craignure sailing.

CalMac has asked people to check ahead, and continues to encourage anyone without a booking to travel via Lochaline on the Morvern peninsula.

A spokeswoman for CalMac said: “Amber service between Oban and Craignure on Monday May 29.

“Due to a technical issue with MV Loch Frisa, the below sailings are cancelled.

“This is due to an engine issue.”

The Loch Frisa is one of the youngest ferries on the CalMac network.

Community Survey under way about disruption

At the weekend ferry users were told they could turn up for a ferry to Mull, via Oban. But later CalMac said only those with booking should arrive at the ferry terminal.

Islanders then shared information on social media for those who were forced to travel via Lochaline, asking people to make a claim 45p per mile from CalMac.

Due to the disruption, the Mull and Iona Ferry Committee has launched a survey for business owners to ask them to speak up if they have been impacted by problems with the ticketing system.

A spokesman for Mull and Iona Ferry Committee said: “CalMac recently introduced a new ticketing system, and with the new technology there have been numerous complaints from islanders.

“Together with the community councils of Mull and Iona, Mull and Iona Community Trust, North West Mull Community Woodland and South West Mull and Iona Development, we are opening a survey to measure the economic impact of recent ferry disruption.

The Loch Frisa which sails between Oban and Craignure.
The view from the rear of the Loch Frisa. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“We have heard about delivery delays and building project disruption, cancelled accommodation bookings, lower footfall as result of fewer day trippers, boat trips running with very few passengers, island exports missing deliveries, coach tours denied carriage and tourists uncertain if they can get to the island.”

Survey closes on Friday

The scope of the survey will also consider:

  • Capacity reductions and timetable disruption caused by dry-docking overruns and breakdowns through the winter of 2022/23.
  • Reduced capacity on the Corran ferry from October  2022, and then complete outage from early April to early June.
  • Capacity restrictions and timetable disruption through the early summer timetable period, caused by the delay to winter overhaul.
  • Disruption caused by the introduction of CalMac’s new ticketing system.

The survey will close at midnight on Friday June 2.

Calmac has been asked to comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]