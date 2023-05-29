Ferries cancelled after technical fault on MV Loch Frisa on Oban to Craignure route

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

CalMac’s MV Loch Frisa services between Oban and Craignure were cancelled early today due to a technical fault.

Following a weekend of mixed messages of who could travel on the route, Bank Holiday Monday has begun with a concern about one of the newest ferries on the West Coast and Hebridean routes.

The fault was repaired and service will resume from the 10am Craignure sailing.

CalMac has asked people to check ahead, and continues to encourage anyone without a booking to travel via Lochaline on the Morvern peninsula.

A spokeswoman for CalMac said: “Amber service between Oban and Craignure on Monday May 29.

“Due to a technical issue with MV Loch Frisa, the below sailings are cancelled.

“This is due to an engine issue.”

Depart Craignure – 07:10

Depart Oban – 08:35 — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) May 29, 2023

The Loch Frisa is one of the youngest ferries on the CalMac network.

Community Survey under way about disruption

At the weekend ferry users were told they could turn up for a ferry to Mull, via Oban. But later CalMac said only those with booking should arrive at the ferry terminal.

Islanders then shared information on social media for those who were forced to travel via Lochaline, asking people to make a claim 45p per mile from CalMac.

Due to the disruption, the Mull and Iona Ferry Committee has launched a survey for business owners to ask them to speak up if they have been impacted by problems with the ticketing system.

A spokesman for Mull and Iona Ferry Committee said: “CalMac recently introduced a new ticketing system, and with the new technology there have been numerous complaints from islanders.

“Together with the community councils of Mull and Iona, Mull and Iona Community Trust, North West Mull Community Woodland and South West Mull and Iona Development, we are opening a survey to measure the economic impact of recent ferry disruption.

“We have heard about delivery delays and building project disruption, cancelled accommodation bookings, lower footfall as result of fewer day trippers, boat trips running with very few passengers, island exports missing deliveries, coach tours denied carriage and tourists uncertain if they can get to the island.”

Survey closes on Friday

The scope of the survey will also consider:

Capacity reductions and timetable disruption caused by dry-docking overruns and breakdowns through the winter of 2022/23.

Reduced capacity on the Corran ferry from October 2022, and then complete outage from early April to early June.

Capacity restrictions and timetable disruption through the early summer timetable period, caused by the delay to winter overhaul.

Disruption caused by the introduction of CalMac’s new ticketing system.

The survey will close at midnight on Friday June 2.

Calmac has been asked to comment.