A832 closed between Tore and Munlochy following a collision

A Highland road is closed in both directions following a collision near Munlochy.

The A832 Tore to Cromarty road is closed to all traffic this evening between Tore and Munlochy.

Police and paramedics have been called to the scene following reports of a crash on the Black Isle.

It is unclear at this time how many vehicles are involved and if anyone has been injured.

All traffic is currently being diverted through Munlochy via the B9161.

Police have been approached for comment.

More as we get it.