Union issues stark warning after over 18,000 acres of Highland destroyed in wildfire

Union leaders have spoken about the dangers of recent budget cuts to the fire service as crews battle a large-scale wildfire across Cannich for a fourth day.

Last week, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service announced further cuts – resulting in the loss of ten appliances.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has warned these cuts will reduce fire cover and impact firefighters’ ability to respond to incidents.

According to the union, a decade of budget cuts has already left the service stretched for resources.

Since 2010, 11,500 firefighters have been cut across the UK, and Scotland alone has lost 1,100 firefighters since 2013.

Meanwhile, climate-related incidents – like the Cannich wildfire – have increased in frequency and severity.

Firefighters have battled the Highland wildfire since Sunday afternoon.

Since, 18,285 acres of land has been destroyed, with images of a 22-mile-long plume of smoke being captured by Nasa from space.

It is now the biggest blaze recorded in the UK with crews still continuing attempts to stop it in its tracks.

Two crew members were taken to hospital, but have since been discharged.

Union says: ‘Climate crisis is here now’

Wildfires require a large number of firefighters due to the extensive terrain, according to the FBU.

It is physically demanding work over long periods, with equipment needing to be transported by hand.

Crews are also exposed to significant temperatures while working to control the flames.

Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary is urging the government to invest in the fire service to continue the fight against wildfires.

He said: “Throughout this week, firefighters in Scotland have bravely battled what is now believed to be one of the biggest wildfires in UK history and which can be seen from space.

“Two of our members have already been injured working in these extreme conditions.

“Thankfully both have now returned home. However, this shows us the real dangers of the climate emergency.

“Wildfires, such as the ones we are seeing in Cannich at the moment, are on the rise year on year.

“All governments must heed this stark warning: the climate crisis is here now.

“We need urgent climate action to prevent loss of life, and that must also involve serious investment in our fire services.”