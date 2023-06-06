New life for former Argos in Eastgate Shopping Centre, solar power for Aviemore brewery and change of use for Sutherland school’s games area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New life for former Argos in Eastgate Shopping Centre, solar power for Aviemore brewery and change of use for Sutherland school’s games area

The latest planning update from across the Highlands is here!!!

By Sean McAngus
New life could be breathed into former Argos unit in Inverness shopping centre.
New life could be breathed into former Argos unit in Inverness shopping centre.

It’s time for Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

Plans have been approved to use the roofs of a brewery for solar panels.

Dornoch Academy want to install floodlights and make their games area available for the community to use.

But first, we start with a proposal to transform an empty retail unit in Inverness into a space to improve mental wellbeing.

SUBMITTED: New life for former Argos unit

New life could be breathed into former Argos unit in the Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness.

Back in 2018, the retailer shut its city centre store in Unit 38 to focus on its unit at the Inverness Retail Park.

Since then, the unit has laid empty.

Eastgate Centre in Inverness. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

Now plans have been lodged for the unit to become the home of the Discovery College to tackle challenges including supporting mental health service provision.

It will be the Highland’s first college dedicated to helping individuals better understand well-being, mental health, and recovery.

The retail unit earmarked for the space.

The Inverness project will act as a walk-in centre for people with mental health and substance use issues.

But it will also provide general health advice to promote wellbeing and practice self-care with the help of specialists and trained peer support workers.

It will be led by the charity Centred, previously Birchwood Highland, working with HUG and other agencies.

Why is it needed?

One of the main drivers is the Highlands having a consistently higher rate of death by suicide than the Scottish average.

Mental health issues have also increased since the pandemic which exacerbated isolation issues.

It is felt having a Discovery College in a quiet safe space in the busy shopping centre could reach more people in need of help.

Discovery College manager Donna Booth (left) with Centred chief executive David Brookfield and deputy chief executive Annabel Mowat. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

David Brookfield, the charity’s group chief executive previously said: “It’s something we need to bring to Highland more so than other areas in the UK judging by suicide figures alone.

“Clearly we have a major problem with mental health in the traditional way people are dealt with through the NHS”.

“That’s not a criticism. But most cases referred to GPs focus on the use of medication rather than the approach we’re taking which is to help people understand their own mental health and do something about it.”

APPROVED: Solar power for brewery

Cairngorm Brewery has been given the go-ahead to install 244 solar pv panels.

The brewery is located within the Dalfaber Industrial Estate in Aviemore.

Cairngorm Brewery, in Aviemore.
Cairngorm Brewery, in Aviemore.

Therefore 120 solar panels will be put on the flat roof of the south building which houses a bottling plant.

Meanwhile a further 124 panels will be installed on the roof plane of the north building which currently houses a brewhouse and shop.

Work will be carried out by Biosus Energy.

SUBMITTED: Changes to games area at school

Dornoch Academy has applied for an change of use to their existing multi use games area to make it open for the community.

They also want to install floodlighting so the facility can be used in the evenings.

This application comes after planning officers said the multi use games area was permitted development for school use only, but any future community use and floodlighting would require a planning application.

Dornoch Academy

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

