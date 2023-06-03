‘It’s a wildlife catastrophe’: Highland rescue prepares to help injured animals from Cannich wildfire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s a wildlife catastrophe’: Highland rescue prepares to help injured animals from Cannich wildfire

Cannich wildfire has disrupted nesting season for native and at-risk birds.

By Lauren Taylor
The wildfire at Cannich has been ongoing since Sunday. Image: Simon McLaughlin / RSPB Scotland.
The wildfire at Cannich has been ongoing since Sunday. Image: Simon McLaughlin / RSPB Scotland.

A wildlife rescue manager has spoken of fears that an entire breeding season could be lost in the wake of the devastating Cannich wildfire.

Jane Wilson, centre manager for Highland Wildlife Rescue, said the wildfire has come at “the worst possible time” as many animals are rearing and raising young.

The blaze started on Sunday and has reached the Corrimony Nature Reserve. Firefighters estimate about six square miles of land has been destroyed, the equivalent of 2,182 football pitches.

While the rescue centre has not taken any patients in yet, the team is preparing to help if their assistance is required.

Ms Wilson explained the area is a mixture of different habitats, including scrub, birch woodland, heather moorland and forestry, meaning there’s a significant number of wildlife that the blaze could impact.

Large areas of woodland have been destroyed by fire, turning it to black ash.
Swathes of land has been destroyed by the blaze. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

In the area, there are ground-nesting birds, like black grouse, hedgehogs, common lizards, red deer, adders, and a vast variety of birds from golden eagles to Scottish crossbills.

“The danger from the wildfire is three-fold,” she explained. “There will be death from the flames or the smoke, injuries either directly from the fire or wild animals fleeing, and then there’s displacement as well.

“The animals that can fly or flee to reach safety end up in unfamiliar territory and then the resources that are in that new area are stretched.

“The whole time you’ve to consider it baby season, it’s the worst time of year for something like this to happen.”

Ms Wilson also works at the Blue Highland Bird Rescue, and she says the teams in Brora are making sure they are prepared and ready to help if needed.

She believes any wildlife casualties so far will have been found by the emergency services and either looked after on the scene or taken to local vets.

But, she said both centres are willing to take in any patients if a local vet wanted to transfer them.

Corrimony Nature Reserve is home to black grouse, and a vast variety of other birds and wildlife. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.

Youngsters could be ‘wiped out’

Ms Wilson told The Press & Journal there is a “high level of concern” for native wildlife in the area.

The ground-nesting birds are either sitting on their nests or raising their young, and while adult birds can fly to safety they may stay to try to protect their young.

The centre manager also explained the wildfire won’t just affect where the flames have scorched the landscape and burned trees and shrubbery, but will cause smoke damage further away.

She warned: “Nesting season only lasts for a finite amount of time, which means a whole host of youngsters from this season could be potentially wiped out. That’s an entire breeding season lost to both at-risk birds and the more common species.

“It’s a wildlife catastrophe for that area.”

