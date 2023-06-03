Food and Drink 80 of the best pictures from Taste of Grampian 2023 at P&J Live in Aberdeen Were you pictured at Taste of Grampian today? Taste of Grampian 2023. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson By Heather Fowlie and Karla Sinclair Share 80 of the best pictures from Taste of Grampian 2023 at P&J Live in Aberdeen Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/food-and-drink/5794033/the-best-pictures-from-taste-of-grampian-2023/ Copy Link 0 comment [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation