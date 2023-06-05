Wick Post Office opens for business in town’s Poundstretcher store

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wick Post Office has found a new home in town as bosses work to secure a permanent solution.

The new Caithness branch has taken up residence inside the town’s Poundstretcher store on MacLeay Lane.

Taking to the helm are Glyn and Joy Jackson.

The Lybster couple has been working tirelessly to maintain services in the area following the closure of the town’s High Street branch.

The closure was prompted by staffing issues.

A mobile Post Office was set up by the couple in the wake of the closure to maintain facilities in the area.

Now, four months on, a new branch has opened within the walls of the bargain basement chain.

Wick Post Office open for business

Post Office officials have welcomed the development.

However, they have stressed work is still under way to secure a permanent solution.

Post Office network provision lead, David Duff, said: “We are very pleased that Poundstretcher has provided space within its town centre store.

“We also want to thank Glyn and Joy Jackson for providing the interim Mobile Post Office for Wick and for finding a shop-based location, which will allow them to more than double the current opening hours. This will really benefit the residents, businesses and tourists in Wick.”

News of the new arrangement first broke in March as talks between the chains began.

The branch will boast longer opening times, providing 26 hours of Post Office services each week.

The new opening times are Monday to Thursday between 9am and 12.30pm and 1pm and 4pm each day.