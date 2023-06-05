Woman airlifted to hospital after falling at Puffin Cove

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after falling and breaking her ankle at a Highland beauty spot.

The female casualty was walking at Puffin Cove on the north coast when she fell.

It’s understood the woman suffered a broken ankle.

Injured and unable to make it up the path on her own, she called for assistance.

Paramedics were first to arrive on the scene, located between Thurso and Tongue.

Due to the remote location, HM coastguard responded to a call for assistance at 4.40pm, dispatching members of Scrabster coastguard team to the scene.

Air support wasn’t far behind, as the coastguard rescue helicopter from Stornoway was drafted in to airlift the injured female.

Upon arrival, the female walker was loaded onto the helicopter before being taken to Caithness General Hospital in Wick for treatment. Her condition is unknown.