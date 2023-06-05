Woman airlifted to hospital after falling at Puffin Cove

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman airlifted to hospital after falling at Puffin Cove

The coastguard rescue helicopter from Stornoway transferred the casualty to hospital.

By Michelle Henderson
The red and white coastguard helicopter pictures flying over land, near the coast.
The female casualty was airlifted to Caithness General Hospital in Wick by the coastguard helicopter from Stornoway. Image: HM Coastguard.

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after falling and breaking her ankle at a Highland beauty spot.

The female casualty was walking at Puffin Cove on the north coast when she fell.

It’s understood the woman suffered a broken ankle.

Injured and unable to make it up the path on her own, she called for assistance.

Paramedics were first to arrive on the scene, located between Thurso and Tongue.

Puffins sit on a cliffside covered in grass and flowers.
The woman was visiting Puffin Cove on the north coast when she fell, injuring her ankle. Image: Shutterstock.

Due to the remote location, HM coastguard responded to a call for assistance at 4.40pm, dispatching members of Scrabster coastguard team to the scene.

Air support wasn’t far behind, as the coastguard rescue helicopter from Stornoway was drafted in to airlift the injured female.

Upon arrival, the female walker was loaded onto the helicopter before being taken to Caithness General Hospital in Wick for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

